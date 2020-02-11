ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftOne, the app-based retention and engagement tool proven to cut employee turnover probability in half, today announced that customers Five Guys and Ruby Tuesday have rolled out the platform across all corporate units after pilot tests drove stellar results.

“ShiftOne has demonstrated its ability to connect our crew members to their peers, their managers, and to information,” said Steven Steele, Five Guys Crew Champion. “The ability to communicate and the ability to track the metrics that allow us to deliver the best possible guest experience, is what made us want to roll it out to all of our employees in the field and in the office.”

Five Guys deployed ShiftOne company-wide in mid-January. Ruby Tuesday deployed ShiftOne at over 400 locations in late January.

“For nearly 90% of frontline team members — the people interacting with our guests and representing the Ruby Tuesday brand each and every day — to embrace an optional platform with the type of head-first enthusiasm we observed during the test, that’s basically unprecedented,” said Shawn Lederman, Ruby Tuesday CEO and NRD Capital Principal. “It was clear ShiftOne has something we want to capitalize on.”

The news comes as ShiftOne customers Flynn Restaurant Group and BJ’s Brewhouse have renewed subscriptions through 2020.

“We’re lucky to be working with some of the best brands in the industry,” said Kam Desai, ShiftOne co-founder and CEO. “We will continue innovating and bringing our solution to every operator that is grappling with retention, engagement, and workplace culture.”

