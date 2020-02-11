MILWAUKEE, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2020 totaled $120.2 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $63.2 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $57.0 billion. In the month of January, AUM decreased $811 million primarily due to negative investment returns and slight net outflows.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY  
   
As of January 31, 2020 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$19,297  
Global Discovery819  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth11,294  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,808  
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity1,954  
Non-U.S. Growth23,671  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth2,419  
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity2,902  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,771  
International Value Team  
Non-U.S. Value21,413  
Global Value Team  
Global Value19,224  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets257  
Credit Team  
High Income3,872  
Developing World Team  
Developing World3,512  
Thematic Team  
Thematic1,287  
   
Other Assets Under Management2705  
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$120,205  

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

