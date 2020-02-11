Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital served as the exclusive M&A advisor to The Retina Care Center, LLC ("RCC") in its affiliation with PRISM Vision Group™. The Retina Care Center is a single-specialty eye care center providing expert management and care for patients with eye problems specific to the retina and vitreous.

Led by Eric P. Suan, M.D., Matthew A. Speicher, M.D., Newman J. Sund, M.D., Ph.D., Timothy D. Polk, M.D., and Rohit R. Lakhanpal, M.D., F.A.C.S., The Retina Care Center has been committed to offering patients the most sophisticated and comprehensive diagnostic evaluations and the most current approved treatment for all vitreoretinal disorders since 1998. The team consists of 5 Board-certified, fellowship-trained ophthalmologists and covers 10 locations across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

“The Retina Care Center is renowned for the advanced level of care they provide to their patients,” said Steven A. Madreperla, MD, PhD, President and CEO, PRISM Vision Group. “This affiliation not only expands the offering of specialized retina care available through PRISM Vision Group affiliated practices geographically, but further serves our mission to support the provision of world-class, comprehensive eyecare, while building an unrivaled practice environment for our affiliated doctors and staff.”

In reflecting on the Cross Keys process that resulted in RCC’s affiliation with PRISM, Dr. Suan stated, "Cross Keys was exceptional in shepherding us [RCC] through this entire process. Leaving this type of process to a great professional team was our smartest move. Cross Keys’ wisdom, patience, coaching, and perseverance not only met but exceeded our expectations. There is no substitute for working with the best!"

Jeanne Proia, Managing Director at Cross Keys, commented, "The Retina Care Center has a long-standing reputation for providing the highest quality vitreoretinal eye care to the surrounding Baltimore-area community. We are grateful to have advised on their behalf in their partnership to another exceptional group in PRISM."

About PRISM Vision Group™

PRISM Vision Group is the largest independent ophthalmology administrative services organization in the region. With roots that reach back over 30 years, PRISM Vision Group is a physician-led organization with a mission to support ophthalmology practices in providing patients with world-class, comprehensive care. In addition, PRISM Vision Group has built an unrivaled practice environment for their network of affiliated physician groups and employees. To learn more, visit prismvisiongroup.com.



About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to established businesses in the middle market in areas including healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology. The firm’s healthcare practice is a leader in representing private physician group practices including ophthalmology, urology, oncology, anesthesiology, radiology, ED, allergy, pathology, hospitalists, dermatology, dentistry, and behavioral health, as well as a variety of other healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies.

Cross Keys Capital has closed more than 10 ophthalmology transactions nationally. In addition to the above, Cross Keys has successfully represented SightMD, Omni Eye Services, Mid Florida Eye Center, and Southeast Eye Specialists, among others.

The firm’s extensive experience and track record in advising physician practices are unmatched by any other middle-market investment banking firm in the nation. Cross Keys has completed the sale or merger of over 60 transactions of independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies.

For more information on Cross Keys Capital’s perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices, please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Jeanne Proia, Managing Director, at (954) 321-8287.