Vopak reports on 2019 financial results
|Q4 2019
|pro forma
Q4 2019*
|Q3 2019
|Q4 2018
|in EUR millions
|2019
|pro forma
2019*
|2018
'19-'18
|298.8
|298.8
|312.4
|317.0
|Revenues
|1,252.6
|1,252.6
|1,254.5
|0%
|Results -excluding exceptional items-
|204.8
|196.2
|202.4
|180.7
|Group operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
|829.8
|784.8
|734.3
|13%
|132.1
|131.8
|132.6
|110.6
|Group operating profit (EBIT)
|539.1
|526.4
|463.3
|16%
|93.8
|97.9
|91.1
|78.8
|Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares
|357.8
|364.1
|289.5
|24%
|0.73
|0.76
|0.72
|0.62
|Earnings per ordinary share (in EUR)
|2.80
|2.85
|2.27
|23%
|Results -including exceptional items-
|204.7
|196.3
|393.7
|183.0
|Group operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
|1,038.5
|993.7
|754.8
|38%
|132.0
|131.9
|323.9
|110.8
|Group operating profit (EBIT)
|747.8
|735.3
|481.7
|55%
|100.0
|104.2
|280.6
|80.4
|Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares
|571.0
|577.4
|254.5
|124%
|0.78
|0.81
|2.20
|0.63
|Earnings per ordinary share (in EUR)
|4.47
|4.52
|1.99
|125%
|172.3
|185.7
|190.4
|Cash flow from operating activities (gross)
|709.7
|687.0
|-149.3
|225.0
|-231.0
|Cash flow from investing activities (including derivatives)
|-256.1
|-589.4
|Additional performance measures
|269.5
|258.4
|231.8
|206.5
|Proportional EBITDA -excluding exceptional items-
|980.7
|929.7
|821.6
|19%
|84%
|82%
|85%
|Occupancy rate subsidiaries
|84%
|86%
|34.4
|35.5
|37.0
|Storage capacity end of period (in million cbm)
|34.4
|37.0
|12.5%
|12.5%
|12.0%
|10.8%
|Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)**
|12.4%
|12.4%
|11.6%
|4,223.8
|4,223.8
|4,252.2
|4,095.5
|Average capital employed**
|4,247.3
|4,247.3
|4,005.7
|2,335.3
|1,770.4
|2,319.6
|1,825.0
|Net interest-bearing debt
|2,335.3
|1,770.4
|1,825.0
|2.75
|2.75
|2.81
|2.49
|Senior net debt : EBITDA (frozen GAAP)
|2.75
|2.75
|2.49
|* Pro forma excludes the IFRS 16 effects to allow comparison on the results to prior year
** Roce and Capital employed definition have been applied consistently for all periods presented and is not affected by IFRS 16
Highlights for full year and Q4 2019 -excluding exceptional items-
Vopak announces a share buyback program to return EUR 100 million to shareholders following the completion of the divestment of the terminals in Algeciras, Amsterdam and Hamburg.
A dividend of EUR 1.15 (2018: EUR 1.10) per ordinary share, payable in cash, an increase of 5%, will be proposed during the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2020.
Exceptional items 2019:
Subsequent events:
Eelco Hoekstra, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Royal Vopak commented:
Performance
2019 was a successful year for Vopak. We executed our strategy, realized strong EBITDA and significantly increased earnings per share.
Over the years 2017-2019, we have been transforming our portfolio through EUR 700 million divestments and EUR 1 billion investments in new growth projects. We successfully divested almost 5 million cbm of oil capacity, mainly in Europe, and bolstered our hub positions. We prepared our oil hub terminals for IMO 2020 and expanded storage capacity in future growth markets. In 2019, we expanded our LNG business in Pakistan and Colombia and started the construction of new industrial terminals in China and the US. Our portfolio is well-positioned for future developments. As part of our new energies focus, we made our first investments in hydrogen and solar.
Delivery of our digital strategy has progressed well. We continued the roll-out of our new cloud-based system for our terminals, as part of broader efforts to develop our digital architecture. Growing Vopak’s digital capabilities and using data are key to our short-term performance and long-term value creation, as well as to our position as the leading independent tank storage company.
Looking ahead
We continue the course we set in previous years. We focus on performance and value.
Our financial framework and priorities for cash are unchanged. We will use the majority of cash from recent strategic divestments to grow our portfolio. We propose to increase our annual dividend by 5% over 2019 and announce today a EUR 100 million share buyback program to increase our distribution to shareholders. The share buyback program is complementary to our continued investments in growth, sustaining, service improvement and IT capex.
For 2020 and beyond, we will keep storing vital products with care to make a meaningful contribution to a more sustainable society, enabled by our financial performance.
About Royal Vopak
Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world’s changing energy systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Including our joint ventures and associates, we employ an international workforce of over 5,500 people. As of 11 February 2020, Vopak operates 66 terminals in 23 countries with a combined storage capacity of 34.0 million cbm, with currently 1.5 million cbm under development. For more information, please visit vopak.com.
