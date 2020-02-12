Record profit for both the fourth quarter and full year 2019
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se
Gothenburg, 12 February 2020
This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 12 February 2020, at 10:30 CET.
Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealership chains, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars and transport vehicles plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has 136 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway.
Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. The Service Business comprises workshop services, spare parts, store sales and e-commerce.
Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars and transport vehicles, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI and Dacia and transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota and Dacia.
Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes.
