



Record profit for both the fourth quarter and full year 2019





Fourth quarter 2019

Net turnover amounted to SEK 8,403 M (6,956), an increase of 21 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 415 M (296) and SEK 400 M excluding IFRS 16.

Profits were positively affected by strong growth in the Service Business, strong demand for used cars and high deliveries of new cars.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 262 M (214) and SEK 271 M excluding IFRS 16, and earnings per share to SEK 2.60 (2.10).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -562 M (79) and SEK -391 M excluding IFRS 16 and was negatively affected by a higher stock of cars and higher accounts receivable.





Full year 2019

Net turnover amounted to SEK 29,508 M (28,382), an increase of 4 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,239 M (1,034) and SEK 1,193 M excluding IFRS 16.

Profit for the year amounted to SEK 807 M (734) and SEK 838 M excluding IFRS 16, and earnings per share to SEK 8.00 (7.25).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 577 M (542) and SEK 423 M excluding IFRS 16.

The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.25 (4.75) per share to be paid on two separate occations, in April and October respectively, of SEK 2.75 and 2.50 per share.





Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealership chains, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars and transport vehicles plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has 136 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. The Service Business comprises workshop services, spare parts, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars and transport vehicles, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI and Dacia and transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes.

