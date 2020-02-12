DENVER, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Novacoast , a uniquely positioned IT services and solutions company, to offer novaSOC—a comprehensive monitoring and alerting security service that consolidates input from multiple threat intelligence sources to validate indicators of network compromise. The security solution is available today, exclusively through Pax8.

“Hackers are now using new and diverse techniques to launch multiple forms of cyber-attacks, making it more important than ever for MSPs to protect their clients with multi-layered security solutions,” said Ryan Walsh, chief channel officer at Pax8. “novaSOC will help our partners detect security vulnerabilities and suspicious activity. The enterprise-grade security solution enables MSPs to manage customers with high demands for security and uptime—especially in the healthcare and financial industries—while identifying potential weaknesses, improving response times, and optimizing workflows.”

novaSOC provides security monitoring that detects known security vulnerabilities and suspicious activity, instantly offering alerts and reporting to the cloud to enable rapid support and resolution. novaSOC features a multi-tenant portal that provides a single location for security and user management. The portal enables detailed alerting and a reporting dashboard that allows partners to drill down into individual customers. Ensuring the highest level of security, the portal is enhanced through multi-factor authentication, and MSPs can choose their preferred ticket integration option.

“We’ve combined our technology teams—development, security advisory, engineering, and our global SOC network—to bring together this impressive new technology,” said Adam Gray CTO at Novacoast and novaSOC co-architect. “Everything we’ve learned running SOC services for large global enterprise and highly regulated industries helped us build novaSOC, which provides comprehensive, enterprise-grade SOC services, vulnerability management and threat hunting—empowering MSPs to provide greater security to their end customers, supported by directed security guidance on all our findings.”

“Since we have been trialing novaSOC, the product has alerted us to important vulnerabilities existing in our managed systems,” said Justin Dews, CIO at Techvera. “These vulnerabilities may have otherwise gone unnoticed. The service itself is easy to deploy and easy to monitor, we’ve received great customer services, and we are impressed with the quality of the service and the value it provides.”

“We have been using novaSOC since launch, and are impressed with its capabilities and the increased security checks,” said Chad Grahek, Owner at Grahek Technology. “Novacoast’s view on security takes into account the issues most of our customers are not thinking about. novaSOC offers our customers a significant amount of security and value, and together, we will continue to re-enforce that message.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com .

About Novacoast

Novacoast helps organizations find, create & implement solutions for a powerful security posture through advisory, engineering, development & managed services. Above all, we are a resource engine. We vet for fearlessness and ingenuity, supporting our experts with comprehensive project and delivery management services and a culture of creative problem solving.