Pax8 Unveils Transformational Agent Store

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the world’s largest commerce Marketplace, today announced the Pax8 Agent Store, the first agentic AI platform redefining how managed service providers (MSPs) serve small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). The agent-focused platform gives partners a direct path to accelerate growth, unlock new revenue streams, and bring agentic AI into the hands of SMB customers.

“The Pax8 Agent Store provides our partners with the tooling needed to integrate and manage AI-driven solutions into clients’ business processes,” said Libby McIlhany, Chief Product Officer at Pax8. “As AI-enabled businesses continue to rise and clients become more tech-savvy, they expect additional value from the partners who service them. With our Agent Store, partners can discover the best agentic AI-driven solutions to drive efficiency and new capabilities and help clients keep pace with agent advancements to succeed in the agentic future.”

Purpose-built for plug-and-play deployment and recurring revenue, the Pax8 Agent Store delivers ready-to-use agentic products for the core workflows of MSPs and their SMB clients. Buyers can continuously access enablement content to guide them across various stages of their AI transformation. The features and functionality of the Agent Store will accelerate MSPs’ journeys towards becoming effective and successful managed intelligence providers (MIPs).

Pax8 will deliver bundled agentic AI solutions in industries like finance, healthcare, legal, and retail, giving partners offerings tuned to real business challenges. Partners will be empowered to build their own repeatable IP – agents and workflows easily replicated across clients – to create high-margin, differentiated revenue streams.

“The Pax8 Agent Store is a launchpad for partners to commercialize intelligence and empower their MIP transformation,” said Eric Mink, Vice President of AI Adoption, EMEA at Pax8. “We’re giving them the infrastructure to scale AI services with speed and the playbook and resources to do it confidently.”

The Pax8 Agent Store will be available for early access to a select group of partners in December, with general availability planned for the first half of 2026. At launch, partners will be able to offer agentic products to both self-serve and fully managed clients, integrate them directly into Storefronts and workflows, and manage licenses seamlessly through the Pax8 Marketplace. Pax8 has partnered with a curated group of leading AI companies to include their agentic products in the Agent Store at its launch. It will continue expanding offerings through 2026 and beyond.

Initial companies include:

Microsoft

AWS

1Password

Acronis

Checkout

Coda

Contraforce

ConnectWise

Crowdstrike

Cyft

DefensX Nexi

Egnyte

Grammarly

Hatz AI

Help Ghost Ironscales

Pia

Revscale

Rewst

Robashadow

SentinelOne

Signals

Shopify

Superhuman

SuperOps

Synthreo

Wasabi

ZofiQ

Zoominfo

Zoom

In a major validation of its leadership, Pax8 has been invited to be among the first partners to deliver agentic AI directly through the new Microsoft Marketplace.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology Marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors and small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 40,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

