NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you ready for the new REALiTY? Hosted by the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA), REALiTY 2020 boldly confronts the big issues impacting real estate today and previews what is coming down the road. It’s all happening at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls on February 25-27.
“With game-changing technologies, leading Canadian companies and brands looking to expand into the Canadian market, REALiTY serves as a premier meeting place for REALTORS®, allied industry professionals and fans of real estate,” said Tim Hudak, OREA CEO. “Will we recognize the face of Canadian real estate in a year or two? That’s the big question we’ll answer at REALiTY 2020.”
ABOUT THE CONFERENCE
More than 70 speakers are scheduled to take the stage, including:
Major companies backed by big investment dollars and looking to expand in Canada will take the stage, including:
REALiTY 2020 will tackle some of the biggest questions in Canadian real estate from emerging industry players, including:
Canadian real estate leaders will also be returning to share new insights and their voice of experience, including:
To see the agenda, full list of speakers and registration, visit https://realityconference.ca/
