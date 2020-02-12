NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you ready for the new REALiTY? Hosted by the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA), REALiTY 2020 boldly confronts the big issues impacting real estate today and previews what is coming down the road. It’s all happening at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls on February 25-27.



“With game-changing technologies, leading Canadian companies and brands looking to expand into the Canadian market, REALiTY serves as a premier meeting place for REALTORS®, allied industry professionals and fans of real estate,” said Tim Hudak, OREA CEO. “Will we recognize the face of Canadian real estate in a year or two? That’s the big question we’ll answer at REALiTY 2020.”

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE

More than 70 speakers are scheduled to take the stage, including:

Molly Bloom , entrepreneur and author of her memoir, Molly’s Game

, entrepreneur and author of her memoir, Molly’s Game Kortney Wilson , co-host of HGTV’s Masters of Flip

, co-host of HGTV’s Masters of Flip Seth Godin , best-selling author and member of the Direct Marketing Hall of Fame

, best-selling author and member of the Direct Marketing Hall of Fame Chris Voss , former FBI negotiator and CEO of Black Swan Group

, former FBI negotiator and CEO of Black Swan Group Rob Hahn, founder and Managing Partner of 7DS Associates

Major companies backed by big investment dollars and looking to expand in Canada will take the stage, including:

Redfin, Compass and eXp Realty who will talk about their plans for Canada

and who will talk about their plans for Canada HomeServices of America (Berkshire Hathaway) CEO Gino Blefari who will preview plans for the second largest real estate company in the USA to become a player north of the border

CEO Gino Blefari who will preview plans for the second largest real estate company in the USA to become a player north of the border A fireside chat with Miles Nadal, founder and executive chairman of Canada’s Peerage Capital Group, which has over $7B in assets across Real Estate Services, Real Estate Groups, and Financial Services

REALiTY 2020 will tackle some of the biggest questions in Canadian real estate from emerging industry players, including:

Properly, Opendoor and Zillow , addressing where and how the iBuyer model will evolve in Canada

and , addressing where and how the iBuyer model will evolve in Canada Purplebricks Canada National Director, Randall Weese, discussing myths and realities of the company’s business model

National Director, Randall Weese, discussing myths and realities of the company’s business model Deloitte Director of Research, Duncan Stewart discussing how AI and 5G networks will impact real estate

Director of Research, Duncan Stewart discussing how AI and 5G networks will impact real estate Setter, Parkbench and Key Living, uncovering their visions for the future of real estate tech

Canadian real estate leaders will also be returning to share new insights and their voice of experience, including:

Raising the Bar – Professionalism in the Industry with Chris Alexander, EVP RE/MAX Integra

with Chris Alexander, EVP RE/MAX Integra The Up and Outer Markets where Todd C. Slater, President of The Simple Investor, will look at outer markets that will have the greatest growth over the next 10 years

where Todd C. Slater, President of The Simple Investor, will look at outer markets that will have the greatest growth over the next 10 years The YPN Power Panel, featuring savvy REALTORS® from Century 21, Royal LePage and RE/MAX sharing their advice to stand out in the marketplace and discussing emerging trends

To see the agenda, full list of speakers and registration, visit https://realityconference.ca/

