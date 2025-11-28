OREA Statement on Government of Ontario Decision to Appoint Administrator for RECO

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) applauds the Government of Ontario’s decision to appoint Jean Lépine as the administrator to oversee the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) and its Board of Directors to ensure that the regulator delivers on the reforms they have committed to implementing. This decision by the provincial government will ensure RECO can get back to the basics of fulfilling its consumer protection mandate. Ontario’s real estate regulatory framework must protect both consumers and registrants, safeguarding families making the biggest financial transaction of their lives and shielding Ontarians from unethical behaviour.

We commend Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement Stephen Crawford for this decisive action on accountability to help ensure something like this does not happen again. OREA and Ontario REALTORS® remain committed to advocating and collaborating with the Government of Ontario on reforms that will strengthen transparency, accountability, and public confidence in Ontario’s real estate market, its regulator, and the profession as a whole.”

- Cathy Polan, 2025 OREA President





