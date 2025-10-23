OREA Statement on Government of Ontario’s Proposed Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “If we want to protect Ontario workers, create economic prosperity across the province, and build strong communities, we need our leaders to take bold action and get shovels in the ground to build more housing and infrastructure. Luckily, the latest housing legislation introduced today by the Government of Ontario is a big step in the right direction for the future of Ontario.

The proposed Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025, is a transformative piece of legislation featuring many REALTOR®-led solutions that, if passed, would accelerate housing construction and infrastructure development by streamlining approvals processes and creating efficiencies. The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) commends the Ford Government for fighting to ensure the next generation of Ontarians can find a great place to call home, expanding on the progress they’ve already made to build more homes across Ontario and create an economically strong, resilient, and competitive province.

The proposals in the new Bill align with many of the top solutions that OREA and Ontario REALTORS® have been calling for in recent years with regards to reducing barriers to housing construction, bringing more supply to market, and driving growth, namely:

Reducing Building Code regulatory burdens by removing outdated or unnecessary requirements that complicate and delay housing developments.



by removing outdated or unnecessary requirements that complicate and delay housing developments. Streamlining municipal application processes by improving the efficiency and transparency of municipal land use planning.



by improving the efficiency and transparency of municipal land use planning. Standardizing and streamlining the development charges (DC) framework to improve transparency and reduce disputes between municipalities and builders.



to improve transparency and reduce disputes between municipalities and builders. Embracing transit-oriented communities by enhancing and expediting site planning execution in order to support timely housing delivery along new GO Transit stations.



by enhancing and expediting site planning execution in order to support timely housing delivery along new GO Transit stations. Creating the framework for a new public corporation for water and wastewater services in order to provide broader financing options and reduce reliance on DCs for this type of infrastructure, starting with Peel Region municipalities.





This legislation also includes policy proposals that aim to improve speed, fairness, and accessibility at the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) in order to help resolve disputes faster and eliminate the backlog, many of which align with OREA’s A Fair Rental Market for a Stronger Ontario policy report released earlier this year. These include:

Improving the transparency of LTB decisions with the goal of increased predictability of tribunal outcomes and access to vetting resources available to landlords and tenants prior to entering lease agreements, similar to British Columbia’s Residential Tenancy Branch’s facilitation services.

with the goal of increased predictability of tribunal outcomes and access to vetting resources available to landlords and tenants prior to entering lease agreements, similar to British Columbia’s Residential Tenancy Branch’s facilitation services. Allowing the Government of Ontario to prescribe the contents of Notices of Termination , which will encourage the development of plain-language materials explaining rights and obligations under the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) to reduce confusion and disputes.

, which will encourage the development of plain-language materials explaining rights and obligations under the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) to reduce confusion and disputes. Increase enforcement resources to reduce wait times to enforce LTB eviction orders once filed , aligning with OREA’s longstanding recommendation to expand LTB capacity to address delays and ensure timely enforcement.

, aligning with OREA’s longstanding recommendation to expand LTB capacity to address delays and ensure timely enforcement. Streamlining RTA procedures for efficiency, including removing the ability to raise new issues at rent-arrears hearings, limiting when the LTB can review decisions, shortening review timelines from 30 to 15 days, and defining persistent late payment cases to accelerate case resolution.





The proposed Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act is a big win for Ontario REALTORS® and Ontarians across the province looking to find a great place to call home in the community they want to live in.

OREA applauds Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Rob Flack for going above and beyond to protect Ontario by introducing these pro-growth, pro-housing policy solutions. These solutions are exactly what we need to drive economic growth, develop critical infrastructure, bring more rental supply to market, and build much-needed homes – making a more prosperous and competitive Ontario.”

- Cathy Polan, 2025 OREA President

