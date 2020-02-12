EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is establishing a Memorial Monument to pay lasting tribute to Albertans who were suddenly and senselessly taken from their family and friends as a result of impaired driving.



The Alberta Memorial Monument, to be built on the grounds of the Parkland RCMP Detachment in Spruce Grove, will be unveiled in September. It will be etched with the names of victims of impaired driving. The location of the monument was made possible through a partnership with the City of Spruce Grove and the Town of Stony Plain.



Anyone who has lost a loved one in an impaired driving crash and would like to have his or her name memorialized on the monument can contact Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada’s Western Region Victim Services Manager, at 1-866-461-4077 or gphillips@madd.ca.

“This monument illustrates the tragic toll that impaired driving takes,” said Ms. Phillips. “Every name that we put on that monument represents a family, a circle of friends and a community that has suffered a devastating loss. It is all the more heartbreaking when you think about the fact that impaired driving is entirely, 100%, preventable.

For Lynda McCullough, the monument is an important and meaningful way to honour her daughter, Jennifer Leigh, who was just 21 years old when she was killed by an impaired driver in 2003.



"We never want our child's name or memory to be forgotten” Ms. McCullough said. “This monument will be such a beautiful tribute to her, and to all of the people who have lost their lives in such a senseless manner. It stands as a tribute to all of them and to all us who have lost them."

MADD Canada’s mission is to stop impaired driving and to support victims of this violent crime. If you or someone you know has been a victim of an impaired driving crash and would like to learn more about MADD Canada and the programs and services a, please contact Ms. Phillips at 1-866-461-4077 or visit madd.ca.

