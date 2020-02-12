LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 12, 2020 – Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum" or the "Corporation"), announced Q Analytics, its new advanced reporting and analysis tool for automotive dealerships.



Q Analytics offers dealerships easy to understand reports and analysis for all departments with full drill-through ability to view the source data within Quorum’s flagship Dealership Management System (DMS), XSellerator™. The cloud-based system leverages the industry leader in reporting systems, Microsoft’s Power BI. Users of Q Analytics can view critical measurements for their dealership or department in a customizable visual app-based layout.

Q Analytics also has the capability to view data and reports from other systems used within the dealership. The system from Quorum already has reports from its Autovance desking system division, as well as reports that visualize the entire sales process, which combines data from Autovance, XSellerator’s embedded Sales CRM and Q Leads (Internet lead management provided through a third party partnership). Q Analytics also allows dealers with multiple locations and brands to view and aggregate data across their enterprise.

“Our dealership customers lead us to the creation of Q Analytics. While the reports within XSellerator and developed in Microsoft Excel (FlexReports), were very useful already, our customers asked us for better enterprise reporting and analytics to help them guide their businesses in today’s competitive environment,” said Dan Ichelson, XSellerator’s Vice President of Product and Operations. “So, we turned to the most robust and widely accepted reporting engine in the market, Microsoft’s Power BI, and spent the past year working with our dealers to develop an interface and set of reports to cover their entire operations.”

“We’re not done, yet, however,” Ichelson added, “we are continuing to build more reports and add more data sources to give dealers the window into their business that they need to separate themselves from the competition. Our vision is that Q Analytics is a dealership’s single enterprise reporting tool that reports across all of Quorum’s software products, and our partner’s as well. Imagine one reporting solution for all your dealership’s core systems. Look for future announcements about Q Analytics’ extended capabilities.”

Quorum invites dealerships to come see Q Analytics and XSellerator at the NADA Show in Las Vegas February 15th – 17th, 2020 (Booth #3292C). Schedule your appointment at www.QuorumDMS.com/nada2020 .

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management system and set of Business Development Center services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a sales desking and F&I menu solution that increases sales department gross margins and improves customer satisfaction for dealerships.

Advantage, a full showroom system for both franchised and independent dealerships and a comprehensive management system that includes accounting for the independent market.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to http://www.QuorumInformationSystems.com .

