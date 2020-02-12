CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Circleville, OH has selected GovDeals as their new sales channel for all surplus and seized equipment, leveraging the power and scale of the online auction marketplace and leaving the inefficiency of live auctions behind. All items for auction from Circleville will now be available for local citizens as well as interested buyers across the globe on GovDeals.com.



GovDeals allows for state and local governments to auction their surplus and seized items over the internet to over 3.6 million registered buyers across the globe. Circleville has frequently used auctions for city equipment such as salt trucks, vans and pickup trucks. These types of auctions will continue as they transition onto GovDeals online marketplace.

“Live auctions can be very limiting,” Brenda Short, administrative assistant for the city, stated.

Circleville has been hosting live auctions for several years but recently chose to start selling with GovDeals due to the online process being easier for them to manage and much more efficient than standard live auctions. By utilizing GovDeals services, Circleville is no longer obligated to coordinate and host live auctions on their property, collect and process buyers’ funds, or promote the items they have for sale. By choosing to sell with GovDeals, the auction process has been simplified, saving the city both time and money. Going forward, the city will now have an automated payment process and a larger and more diverse global buyer base for its surplus.

Interested buyers can view and bid on Circleville’s first set of auctions until February 17, 2020. Items up for auction include a 1998 Chevrolet 2500 Pickup, a 1998 Chevrolet Astro Van, a 1999 International 4900 Dump Truck, and a 1991 Ford F-450 with a custom-built flatbed attachment. The auctions start between $150-$250. Full details on each auction can be found on the auction page.

All auctions are open to the public and bidder registration is free. Those interested in bidding must first create an account and register as a bidder. New bidders interested in bidding on any auctions on GovDeals can complete their registration at GovDeals.com/Register .

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions.

