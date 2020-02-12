  • Second Quarter Net Revenue was $13.2 Million, Up 9% from the Prior Year and Up 4% Sequentially
  • GAAP EPS, Inclusive of Acquisition and Restructuring Expenses was ($0.06) per share
  • Non-GAAP EPS was $0.03 per share
  • Closed the Acquisition of Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation on January 16, 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 that ended December 31, 2019.

Net revenue totaled $13.2 million, up 9% year over year and 4% sequentially.

GAAP EPS was ($0.06), compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter and ($0.11) in the prior quarter and included expenses related to the acquisitions of Maestro and Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation. 

Non-GAAP EPS was $0.03, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago second quarter and $0.00 in the prior fiscal quarter.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, Lantronix expects net revenue of $18 million plus or minus 10% and non-GAAP EPS between $0.02 and $0.06.

For Fiscal 2020, Lantronix expects net revenue growth between 30% to 35% and non-GAAP EPS growth between 0% to 10%.

“We are executing on the transformation of Lantronix,” said Paul Pickle, president and CEO of Lantronix.  “With the recently announced closure of the Intrinsyc Technologies acquisition, we have further expanded our capabilities within the IoT value stack, and we are quickly becoming a value-added IoT solutions supplier to our customers. We remain focused on revenue growth and as we look to the remainder of the fiscal year, our attention is turning to integration and the realization of efficiencies of scale for the benefit of our shareholders.”

About Lantronix 
Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of hardware and software solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Out-of-Band Management (OOBM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide intelligent, reliable, and secure IoT and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s solutions dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software, and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust machine-to-machine (M2M) technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, and government.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) severance and restructuring charges, (vii) acquisition related costs, (viii) impairment of long-lived assets, (viiii) amortization of purchased intangibles, and (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Guidance on earnings per share growth is provided only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of certain items that have been excluded from the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP guidance has not been provided because certain factors that are materially significant to Lantronix’s ability to estimate the excluded items are not accessible or estimable on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our acquisition activity and the expected benefits therefrom, operational synergies, our product development efforts, and our projected operating and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to continue to generate revenue from products sold into mature markets; our ability to develop, market, and sell new products; our ability to succeed with our new software offerings; fluctuations in our revenue due to the project-based timing of orders from certain customers; unpredictable timing of our revenues due to the lengthy sales cycle for our products and services and potential delays in customer completion of projects; our ability to accurately forecast future demand for our products; delays in qualifying revisions of existing products; constraints or delays in the supply of, or quality control issues with, certain materials or components; difficulties associated with the delivery, quality or cost of our products from our contract manufacturers or suppliers; risks related to the outsourcing of manufacturing and international operations; the impact of any public health epidemics (including the coronavirus outbreak) on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; difficulties associated with our distributors or resellers; intense competition in our industry and resultant downward price pressure; rises in inventory levels and inventory obsolescence; undetected software or hardware errors or defects in our products; cybersecurity risks; our ability to obtain appropriate industry certifications or approvals from governmental regulatory bodies; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; uncertainty as to the future profitability of acquired businesses, and delays in the realization of, or the failure to realize, any accretion from acquisition transactions; acquiring, managing and integrating new operations, businesses or assets, and the associated diversion of management attention or other related costs or difficulties; our ability to protect patents and other proprietary rights and avoid infringement of others’ proprietary technology rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; our ability to attract and retain qualified management; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2019, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

LANTRONIX, INC.  
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
 (In thousands)  
      
   December 31,   June 30,  
   2019   2019  
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $9,347  $18,282  
Restricted cash  6,000   -  
Accounts receivable, net  9,379   7,388  
Inventories, net  11,024   10,509  
Contract manufacturers' receivable  373   1,324  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,307   687  
Total current assets  37,430   38,190  
Property and equipment, net  1,412   1,199  
Goodwill  12,458   9,488  
Intangible assets, net  1,615   -  
Other assets  2,040   67  
Total assets $54,955  $48,944  
      
Liabilities and stockholders' equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable $5,065  $4,716  
Accrued payroll and related expenses  2,248   2,060  
Warranty reserve  89   116  
Short-term debt, net  1,472   -  
Other current liabilities  5,248   4,580  
Total current liabilities  14,122   11,472  
Long-term debt, net  4,418   -  
Other non-current liabilities  1,137   206  
Total liabilities  19,677   11,678  
      
Commitments and contingencies     
      
Stockholders' equity:     
Common stock  2   2  
Additional paid-in capital  228,107   226,274  
Accumulated deficit  (193,202)  (189,381) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 371   371  
Total stockholders' equity  35,278   37,266  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $54,955  $48,944  
      



LANTRONIX, INC. 
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 
(In thousands, except per share data) 
            
            
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,
   2019   2019   2018  2019   2018  
Net revenue $13,228  $12,741  $12,114 $25,969  $24,393  
Cost of revenue  6,451   6,546   5,453  12,997   10,952  
Gross profit  6,777   6,195   6,661  12,972   13,441  
Operating expenses:           
Selling, general and administrative  4,871   4,473   4,159  9,344   8,430  
Research and development  2,336   2,621   2,279  4,957   4,494  
Restructuring, severance and related charges  354   749   -  1,103   323  
Acquisition-related costs  353   643   -  996   -  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets  151   144   -  295   -  
Total operating expenses  8,065   8,630   6,438  16,695   13,247  
Income (loss) from operations  (1,288)  (2,435)  223  (3,723)  194  
Interest income (expense), net  (16)  56   60  40   56  
Other income (expense), net  (10)  (43)  8  (53)  (2) 
Income (loss) before income taxes  (1,314)  (2,422)  291  (3,736)  248  
Provision for income taxes  37   48   14  85   54  
Net income (loss) $(1,351) $(2,470) $277 $(3,821) $194  
Net income (loss) per share - basic $(0.06) $(0.11) $0.01 $(0.17) $0.01  
Net income (loss) per share - diluted $(0.06) $(0.11) $0.01 $(0.17) $0.01  
Weighted-average common shares - basic  23,145   22,913   22,091  23,029   20,721  
Weighted-average common shares - diluted  23,145   22,913   23,442  23,029   22,263  
            



LANTRONIX, INC. 
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS 
(In thousands, except per share data ) 
            
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  December 31, September 30,
 December 31, December 31,
  2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 
            
GAAP net income (loss) $(1,351) $(2,470) $277  $(3,821) $194  
Non-GAAP adjustments:           
Cost of revenue:           
Share-based compensation  48   24   23   72   40  
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants  -   1   -   1   -  
Depreciation and amortization  73   67   45   140   93  
Total adjustments to cost of revenue  121   92   68   213   133  
Selling, general and administrative:           
Share-based compensation  777   459   337   1,236   737  
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants  1   5   2   6   8  
Depreciation and amortization  53   54   48   107   94  
Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative  831   518   387   1,349   839  
Research and development:           
Share-based compensation  113   95   91   208   152  
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants  1   4   -   5   -  
Depreciation and amortization  30   26   21   56   32  
Total adjustments to research and development  144   125   112   269   184  
Restructuring, severance and related charges  354   749   -   1,103   323  
Acquisition related costs  353   643   -   996   -  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets  151   144   -   295   -  
Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory  -   171   -   171   -  
Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses  1,833   2,350   499   4,183   1,346  
Interest (income) expense, net  16   (56)  (60)  (40)  (56) 
Other (income) expense, net  10   43   (8)  53   2  
Provision for income taxes  37   48   14   85   54  
Total non-GAAP adjustments  2,017   2,477   513   4,494   1,479  
Non-GAAP net income $666  $7  $790  $673  $1,673  
            
            
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $0.03  $0.00  $0.03  $0.03  $0.07  
            
Denominator for GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted  23,145   22,913   23,442   23,029   22,263  
Non-GAAP adjustment  1,848   1,834   824   1,791   701  
Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share - diluted  24,993   24,747   24,266   24,820   22,964  
            
GAAP operating expenses $8,065  $8,630  $6,438  $16,695  $13,247  
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses  (1,833)  (2,350)  (499)  (4,183)  (1,346) 
Non-GAAP operating expenses $6,232  $6,280  $5,939  $12,512  $11,901  
            



LANTRONIX, INC. 
UNAUDITED NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT LINE AND REGION 
(In thousands) 
           
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 
IoT$11,180 $10,221 $9,070 $21,401 $18,037 
IT Management 1,832  2,301  2,888  4,133  5,989 
Other 216  219  156  435  367 
 $13,228 $12,741 $12,114 $25,969 $24,393 
           
           
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 
Americas$5,840 $5,764 $6,182 $11,604 $13,096 
EMEA 4,362  4,521  4,080  8,883  7,600 
Asia Pacific Japan 3,026  2,456  1,852  5,482  3,697 
 $13,228 $12,741 $12,114 $25,969 $24,393 
           