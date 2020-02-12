OTTAWA, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) has been selected by a global satellite communications operator for the provision and installation of new radio frequency (RF) satellite ground systems.

Calian SED, a global supplier of communication systems solutions and products, will support the satellite operator’s existing systems as well as future deployments.

Delivery on the contract, valued at over CAD $30M, starts in the current fiscal year and is expected to be completed within approximately two years. The contract will be reported within Calian’s Advanced Technologies segment.

“We are excited to be working on this program,” said Patrick Thera, President, Advanced Technologies. “We have an excellent reputation for quality in our satellite ground systems. This win further demonstrates the value we bring to customers for their complex requirements of higher frequency bands, which are used in high throughput satellite applications.”

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company’s diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company’s offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

