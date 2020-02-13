Prosafe refers to the information on its financial status and process with lenders that was provided in the Q4 2019 report published on 6 February 2020, as well as previous update on lender discussions provided on 14 January 2020.

The discussions with its lenders continue and remain constructive. Pending conclusions, Prosafe has received consent from all lenders to further defer payments of scheduled instalments and interests under both its USD 288 million and USD 1,300 million facilities until 31 March 2020. The temporary waivers for certain other identified defaults in the period have also been similarly extended. Payment of the final instalment owed and due under the seller credit to Cosco for the Safe Notos, remains as reported on 14 January 2020 subject to ongoing discussions with Cosco and the lenders.

The above unanimous deferrals and waivers provide stability for the company, while it continues to work with the lenders to agree on a long term financial solution. Pending this, the company continues to operate on a business as usual basis to protect and create value through challenging market conditions. Further information will be provided in due course.

Discontinuation of merger with Floatel International

Prosafe and Floatel International have mutually decided to discontinue the merger process due to financial uncertainty and process risk. The regrettable conclusion is that any near term completion of a value enhancing merger is unlikely.

