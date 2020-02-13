ERRATUM: Calculation of UNDERLYING Earnings Per Share





Press Release

Paris, February 13th 2020

The group has identified two minor errors in the calculation of the Underlying Earnings Per Share (EPS) as presented in paragraph 9 of the Methodology section of the press release of Results at December 31st 2019, published on February 6th 2020, and of the press release of Results at September 30th 2019, published on November 6th 2019, that is wishes to correct.

Corrected figures for Underlying EPS are presented in the following table:

2019 9M-19 2018 Underlying EPS* (in EUR) 4.03(1) 3.21(2) 5.00

The press release of Results at December 31st 2019, published on February 6th 2020, on page 24 erroneously mentioned an amount of EUR 4.10 The press release of Results at September 30th 2019, published November 6th 2019, on page 20 erroneously mentioned an amount of EUR 3.24

(*) Excluding exceptional items mentioned in methodological note 5 of the above-mentioned press releases and including linearisation of the IFRIC 21 effect, where applicable.

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth, aiming to be the trusted partner for its clients, committed to the positive transformations of society and the economy.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 149,000 members of staff in 67 countries and supports on a daily basis 31 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking , which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

, which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation; International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates , with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.

