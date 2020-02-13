|ERRATUM: Calculation of UNDERLYING Earnings Per Share
Press Release
Paris, February 13th 2020
The group has identified two minor errors in the calculation of the Underlying Earnings Per Share (EPS) as presented in paragraph 9 of the Methodology section of the press release of Results at December 31st 2019, published on February 6th 2020, and of the press release of Results at September 30th 2019, published on November 6th 2019, that is wishes to correct.
Corrected figures for Underlying EPS are presented in the following table:
|2019
|9M-19
|2018
|Underlying EPS* (in EUR)
|4.03(1)
|3.21(2)
|5.00
(*) Excluding exceptional items mentioned in methodological note 5 of the above-mentioned press releases and including linearisation of the IFRIC 21 effect, where applicable.
Societe Generale
Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth, aiming to be the trusted partner for its clients, committed to the positive transformations of society and the economy.
Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 149,000 members of staff in 67 countries and supports on a daily basis 31 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:
Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.
Attachment
Société Générale
Paris la Defense cedex, FRANCE
Société Générale- PR Q4-2019-erratumFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: