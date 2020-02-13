Fourth Quarter Revenue Exceeds Guidance; Company Generates $130 Million Operating Cash Flow

Goodwill and Asset Impairment, Inventory Provision and Restructuring Charges Reduce Earnings Per Diluted Share by $0.99

OXFORD, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share data and percentages) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Revenue $ 306.6 $ 330.1 (7 ) % $ 1,314.6 $ 1,459.9 (10 ) % Gross margin 40.5 % 50.5 % 46.1 % 54.8 % Operating income $ 0.2 $ 96.1 (100 ) % $ 233.8 $ 523.4 (55 ) % Operating margin 0.1 % 29.1 % 17.8 % 35.9 % Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $ (4.5 ) $ 75.6 (106 ) % $ 180.2 $ 404.0 (55 ) % Earnings per diluted share $ (0.08 ) $ 1.40 (106 ) % $ 3.35 $ 7.38 (55 ) %

Management Comments

"We delivered fourth quarter revenue slightly above our guidance range on strength in the US market and new products," said Dr. Valentin Gapontsev, IPG Photonics' Chief Executive Officer. "The global macroeconomic backdrop and the competitive landscape in China both remain challenging. However, we are responding with product cost reductions and differentiated new features and accessories for our core products. Furthermore, we are leveraging one of the largest R&D investments in the laser industry to launch leading-edge laser products and systems for new markets. These new solutions, which represent about one-fifth of total sales, enhance our growth and margin profile and provide greater geographic and end market diversification."

Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue of $307 million decreased 7% year over year. Currency depreciation relative to the exchange rates assumed in our fourth quarter guidance reduced revenue by approximately $2 million. Materials processing sales decreased 11% year over year while sales into other applications increased 42% year over year. Materials processing sales accounted for 90% of total revenue. The acquisition of Genesis Systems Group contributed $19 million during the quarter.

Sales of high power continuous wave (CW) lasers, representing 51% of total revenue, decreased 15% year over year. Sales of fiber lasers at 6 kilowatts of power or greater were approximately 50% of all high power CW laser sales, and high power CW lasers at 10 kilowatts or greater increased more than 30% year over year. Sales of other high power lasers declined year over year due to the weaker demand environment in China and Europe and lower average selling prices. By region, sales decreased 21% in China, 17% in Europe, 37% in Japan and increased 30% in North America on a year over year basis.

Net loss per diluted share was $0.08. Foreign exchange losses, higher inventory reserves and charges related to impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets and restructuring reduced earnings per diluted share ("EPS") by $0.99. During the fourth quarter, we incurred a charge of $42 million for impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets, primarily related to our communications business, and a charge of $2 million related to our restructuring actions taken during the second half of 2019. During the fourth quarter, IPG generated $130 million in cash from operations. Capital expenditures were $26 million and stock repurchases totaled $15 million.

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

"We believe we have significant long-term growth opportunities in welding, fine processing of electric vehicle batteries and our portfolio of new products addressing opportunities in microelectronics, medical, systems and beam delivery solutions. Current demand for our leading-edge laser solutions remains mixed, with strength in North America and emerging regions such as India and Southeast Asia offset by ongoing macro softness in Europe and Japan. Prior to the government-extended Lunar New Year holiday, there were signs that business in China was firming, with order flow having picked up in December and January. However, ongoing business disruption related to the novel coronavirus outbreak makes forecasting our business in China and the impact on global demand very challenging at this point. China is a large and important market for IPG, with repercussions for other markets, and we continue to monitor the situation closely," said Dr. Gapontsev.

For the first quarter of 2020, IPG expects revenue of $220 million to $250 million. The Company expects the first quarter tax rate to be approximately 26%. IPG anticipates delivering earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.00 to $0.30, with 52.9 million basic common shares outstanding and 53.6 million diluted common shares outstanding. This guidance assumes approximately $45 million in reduced revenue and $0.45 lower EPS from business disruption related to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As discussed in more detail in the "Safe Harbor" passage of this news release, actual results may differ from this guidance due to various factors including, but not limited to, product demand, order cancellations and delays, competition, tariffs, trade policy changes, health epidemics and general economic conditions. This guidance is based upon current market conditions and expectations, and is subject to the risks outlined in the Company's reports with the SEC, and assumes exchange rates relative to the U.S. Dollar of Euro 0.89, Russian Ruble 62, Japanese Yen 109 and Chinese Yuan 6.98, respectively.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional supplemental financial information is provided in the unaudited Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Data Workbook available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

Conference Call Reminder

The Company will hold a conference call today, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 am ET. To access the call, please dial 877-407-6184 in the US or 201-389-0877 internationally. A live webcast of the call will also be available and archived on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

Contact

James Hillier

Vice President of Investor Relations

IPG Photonics Corporation

508-373-1467

jhillier@ipgphotonics.com

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500® Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 25 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information and statements provided by IPG and its employees, including statements in this press release, that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to product cost reductions, core products having differentiated new features and accessories; leveraging the our R&D investment to launch leading edge laser products and systems for new markets; products and systems enhancing our growth and margin profile, and greater geographic and end market diversification; significant long-term growth opportunities in welding, fine processing of electric vehicle batteries and our portfolio of new products in microelectronics, medical. systems and beam delivery solutions; ongoing business disruption related to the novel coronavirus outbreak and its impact on global demand and other markets; and revenue, tax rate and earnings guidance for Q1 2020. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the strength or weakness of the business conditions in industries and geographic markets that IPG serves, particularly the effect of downturns in the markets IPG serves; uncertainties and adverse changes in the general economic conditions of markets; IPG's ability to penetrate new applications for fiber lasers and increase market share; the rate of acceptance and penetration of IPG's products; inability to manage risks associated with international customers and operations; changes in trade controls and trade policies; foreign currency fluctuations; high levels of fixed costs from IPG's vertical integration; the appropriateness of IPG's manufacturing capacity for the level of demand; competitive factors, including declining average selling prices; the effect of acquisitions and investments; inventory write-downs; asset impairment charges; intellectual property infringement claims and litigation; interruption in supply of key components; manufacturing risks; government regulations and trade sanctions; and other risks identified in IPG's SEC filings. Readers are encouraged to refer to the risk factors described in IPG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (filed with the SEC on August 6, 2019) and its reports filed with the SEC, as applicable. Actual results, events and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. IPG undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 306,627 $ 330,051 $ 1,314,581 $ 1,459,874 Cost of sales 182,424 163,303 708,372 659,606 Gross profit 124,203 166,748 606,209 800,268 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 18,838 16,284 77,745 57,815 Research and development 30,469 31,501 129,997 122,769 General and administrative 25,071 27,572 107,597 102,429 Goodwill impairment 37,120 — 37,120 — Impairment of long-lived assets and other restructuring charges 7,130 — 7,130 — Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 5,332 (4,661 ) 12,827 (6,150 ) Total operating expenses 123,960 70,696 372,416 276,863 Operating income 243 96,052 233,793 523,405 Other income, net: Interest income, net 2,501 4,132 14,238 9,057 Other income, net 216 681 345 1,933 Total other income 2,717 4,813 14,583 10,990 Income before provision of income taxes 2,960 100,865 248,376 534,395 Provision for income taxes 7,263 25,399 68,115 130,226 Net (loss) income (4,303 ) 75,466 180,261 404,169 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 147 (93 ) 27 142 Net (loss) income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $ (4,450 ) $ 75,559 $ 180,234 $ 404,027 Net (loss) income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 1.42 $ 3.40 $ 7.55 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 1.40 $ 3.35 $ 7.38 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 52,916 53,243 53,061 53,522 Diluted 52,916 54,107 53,839 54,726





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

December 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands, except share and per

share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 680,070 $ 544,358 Short-term investments 502,546 500,432 Accounts receivable, net 238,479 255,509 Inventories 380,790 403,579 Prepaid income taxes 38,873 43,782 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,876 57,764 Total current assets 1,896,634 1,805,424 Deferred income taxes, net 31,395 19,165 Goodwill 82,092 100,722 Intangible assets, net 74,271 87,139 Property, plant and equipment, net 600,852 543,068 Other assets 45,192 18,932 Total assets $ 2,730,436 $ 2,574,450 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,740 $ 3,671 Accounts payable 27,329 36,302 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 149,782 154,640 Income taxes payable 11,053 51,161 Total current liabilities 191,904 245,774 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 98,121 80,734 Long-term debt, net of current portion 37,968 41,707 Total liabilities 327,993 368,215 Commitments and contingencies IPG Photonics Corporation equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 54,743,227 and 53,010,875 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2019; 54,371,701 and 52,941,607 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2018. 5 5 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,732,352 and 1,430,094 shares held at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (265,730 ) (224,998 ) Additional paid-in capital 785,636 744,937 Retained earnings 2,028,734 1,848,500 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (146,919 ) (162,896 ) Total IPG Photonics Corporation shareholders' equity 2,401,726 2,205,548 Non-controlling interests 717 687 Total equity 2,402,443 2,206,235 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,730,436 $ 2,574,450





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 180,261 $ 404,169 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 96,268 80,271 Goodwill impairment 37,120 — Impairment of long-lived assets 5,350 — Provisions for inventory, warranty & bad debt 63,752 38,862 Other 32,198 17,195 Changes in assets and liabilities that used cash: Accounts receivable and accounts payable (481 ) (20,240 ) Inventories (28,105 ) (135,440 ) Other (62,842 ) 8,484 Net cash provided by operating activities 323,521 393,301 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (133,536 ) (160,343 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 661 1,026 Purchases of short and long-term investments (760,300 ) (765,310 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 768,078 470,328 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (15,115 ) (109,115 ) Other 237 415 Net cash used in investing activities (139,975 ) (562,999 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term borrowings (3,671 ) (3,604 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock option and purchase plans less payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards 7,336 12,183 Cash contributed by non-controlling interest — 839 Purchase of treasury stock, at cost (40,732 ) (176,065 ) Net cash used in financing activities (37,067 ) (166,647 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (7,853 ) (29,197 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 138,626 (365,542 ) Cash and cash equivalents — Beginning of period 544,358 909,900 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period $ 682,984 $ 544,358 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,683 $ 3,052 Cash paid for income taxes $ 116,951 $ 112,762





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF ACQUISITION RELATED COSTS AND OTHER CHARGES (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) (In thousands) Step-up of inventory (1): Cost of sales $ — $ — $ — $ 556 Amortization of intangible assets: Cost of sales 1,273 1,213 5,167 4,840 Sales and marketing 1,779 976 7,138 2,690 Research and development 160 160 640 640 Total acquisition related costs and other charges $ 3,212 $ 2,349 $ 12,945 $ 8,726

(1) 2018 amount relates to ILT step-up adjustments on inventory sold during the period.





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION IMPACT TO NET INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) (In thousands) Cost of sales $ 2,443 $ 1,292 $ 9,249 $ 6,535 Sales and marketing 908 586 3,815 2,550 Research and development 1,735 1,516 7,690 6,410 General and administrative 2,728 3,190 12,824 12,532 Total stock-based compensation 7,814 6,584 33,578 28,027 Tax effect of stock-based compensation (2,007 ) (1,578 ) (8,128 ) (6,632 ) Net stock-based compensation $ 5,807 $ 5,006 $ 25,450 $ 21,395





Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) (In thousands) Excess tax benefit on exercise of stock options included in net income $ 645 $ 146 $ 5,114 $ 13,926



