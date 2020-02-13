NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its ongoing effort to provide customers with a “nicer” convenience store experience, Daily’s , which operates 36 convenience stores around Jacksonville, St. Augustine and Southeast, Florida, announced that it will upgrade its loyalty program with the one-to-one capabilities of the Paytronix platform. Paytronix Systems, Inc., offers the most advanced digital guest experience platform , that enables retailers to build customer-focused loyalty programs that not only offer flexibility in creating individualized marketing opportunities, but also integrate directly with payments and Point of Sale (POS) systems.



Daily’s new program is the first step in a broader plan to enhance the customer experience through updated technology. The Paytronix platform replaces an older RFID and fob-based system currently in place. The new program enables the Daily’s marketing team to create customized offers for its customers and features both a mobile app and integration with the NCR Radiant RPOS system.

“Our customers love our loyalty program but transitioning to a more modern platform will allow us to give them even more benefits and opportunities,” said Max Glober, Daily’s Director of Marketing. “We plan to offer our Daily’s Rewards members special pricing, club rewards and sweepstakes, as well as higher tiered rewards for our most loyal customers. We’ll also surprise and delight our members with random rewards and will focus on driving growth toward our more unique items like our proprietary food offerings.”

Open all day and all night, Daily’s is a one-stop shop that includes all the basics, great brands, and deluxe offerings, like made-to-order gourmet sandwiches and coffee, a premium wine collection, and gluten-free snacks.

“Daily’s is preparing itself for the future by taking full advantage of the artificial intelligence that powers one-to-one marketing within the Paytronix platform,” said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. “Our customers see amazing results when they’re able to match the right products with the right customers at the right time. It’s that kind of individualized connection to customers that keeps customers returning as measured by a positive impact on top-line revenue.”

The Paytronix loyalty platform is the industry leader, and powers programs used by hundreds of millions of people every day. Paytronix uses artificial intelligence to power its proprietary algorithms that find the right offer for an individual and deliver it at the proper time to motivate the next visit.

To learn more visit Paytronix at Convenience Retailing University next week in New Orleans (CRU booth #203).

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores . Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .

