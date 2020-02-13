MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, February 27, 2020, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will hold its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:00 p.m. at the Saint James's Club, 1145 Union Avenue, in Montréal. For those who are unable to attend in person, a webcast of the meeting (audio only) will be accessible as of February 28 in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc



Transcontinental Inc. will also release its first quarter 2020 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc , and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

Q1 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020 Time: 4:15 PM Dial-in numbers: 1-647-788-4922 or 1-877-223-4471 Live audio webcast: www.tc.tc/investors CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK

Availability dates: February 27 (7:30 PM) to March 8 (11:59 PM) Access telephone numbers: 1-416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 Access code: 6681925

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2020 fiscal year, for your information:



2020 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS

2nd quarter: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 3rd quarter: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 4th quarter: Thursday, December 10, 2020

