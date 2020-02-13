MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced the publication of a new clinical study demonstrating the prevalence of chronic venous insufficiency-related lymphedema (“CVI-related lymphedema,” also known as “Phlebolymphedema”). While cancer-related lymphedema remains a significant causal factor, the results of the study provide further support for the view espoused by some experts and accumulating evidence that phlebolymphedema, not cancer, may be the leading cause of lower extremity lymphedema in the U.S. today.



The study, titled The clinical characteristics of lower extremity lymphedema in 440 patients, was a 3-year, single-center retrospective cohort study conducted by Steven M. Dean, DO* et al. and e-published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders. The purpose of this study was to retrospectively document the prevalence and manifestations of the four most commonly encountered causes of lower extremity lymphedema in 440 patients who presented to an oncology-afﬁliated physical therapy lymphedema center in a large urban academic medical center.

Despite a likely referral bias favoring the cancer population, researchers found that chronic venous insufficiency was the most common cause of lymphedema, responsible for 41.8% of lower extremity lymphedema cases, followed by cancer-related lymphedema (33.9%), primary lymphedema (12.5%) and lipedema with secondary lymphedema (11.8%). Based on these findings they concluded that chronic venous insufficiency, not cancer-related therapy, may be the most common cause of lower extremity lymphedema in the U.S.

In a 2016 study, Rasmussen et al.1 provided insight into the lymphatic connection to CVI. Using near-infrared fluorescence lymphatic imaging (NIRFLI), they showed lymphatic dysfunction in CVI patients with very early stages of the disease, and certainly when the patient exhibited changes to the visible dermal (skin) layer. Dean et al. suggest that the prevalence of lymphedema due to CVI is approximately 16 million in the United States alone, based on prior literature estimating that 5% of the population has some skin changes associated with CVI.

“The clinical literature has continually cited a U.S. lymphedema prevalence at between 3 to 5 million,” said lead author Steven M. Dean. “That citation is based solely on 2003 data generated in Europe by Moffatt et al. 2, 3 Since many in the medical community believed that it significantly underestimates the number, it is gratifying to be able to now support significance for a broader patient population.” Whereas cancer is probably responsible for nearly 4 million U.S. patients, the phlebolymphedema population is likely four times greater. This understanding should inform the medical community to notice the manifestations of venous hypertension earlier in the disease process and address them, helping millions of patients improve their symptoms, potentially saving valuable healthcare resources.

“The findings of this study highlight the potentially large, underdiagnosed and underserved patient population living with phlebolymphedema, and the need for increased awareness of this condition across the medical community,” said Gerald R. Mattys, Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “Tactile Medical is uniquely positioned to serve these patients, as prior research has demonstrated that management of phlebolymphedema with our Flexitouch system is associated with significant health and economic benefits, even in comparison to treatment with other forms of therapy.4”

The study is available with open access and may be found online at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jvsv.2019.11.014

*Steven M. Dean, DO is a member of the Tactile Medical Scientific Advisory Board and their physician speakers bureau.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical’s Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company’s unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that our solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

