Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 and announced the adoption of a second share repurchase program.

Third Quarter 2025 Summary & Recent Business Highlights:

  • Total revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $85.8 million
  • Gross margin of 76% versus 75% in Q3 2024
  • Net income of $8.2 million versus $5.2 million in Q3 2024
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $14.4 million versus $10.7 million in Q3 2024
  • Announced six-month data demonstrating sustained benefits of Flexitouch® Plus as a first-line therapy in treating lymphedema in head and neck cancer patients
  • Repaid the full outstanding principal balance of $24.0 million under the Company’s term loan
  • Authorized a second program to repurchase up to $25.0 million of the Company’s common stock

“Tactile Medical delivered strong third quarter results, reflecting continued progress across our business transformation and product innovation initiatives”, said Sheri Dodd, Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “Our go-to-market strategies and differentiated products are driving market leadership and top-line growth, and we are beginning to see leverage in our internal business operations and processes. We are aligned on our strategy, focused on execution, and well positioned to capitalize on the strength of our organization and improving market conditions.”

“Building on this momentum, we are increasingly confident in the trajectory of our business and our ability to execute our financial and operational initiatives, as reflected in our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance updates and the establishment of a new stock repurchase program. We look forward to closing out 2025 in a strong position and continuing to build momentum for 2026 and beyond.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2025 increased $12.7 million, or 17%, to $85.8 million, compared to $73.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $7.1 million, or 11%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line and an increase of $5.6 million, or 71%, in sales of the airway clearance product line in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2025 increased $10.2 million, or 19%, to $65.0 million, compared to $54.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. Gross margin was 76% of revenue, compared to 75% of revenue in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2025 increased $6.0 million, or 13%, to $54.0 million, compared to $48.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating income was $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense was $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was $8.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income per share were 22.5 million and 24.3 million for the third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $10.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

First Nine Months 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased $18.5 million, or 9%, to $225.9 million, compared to $207.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $11.9 million, or 47%, in sales of the airway clearance product line and an increase of $6.6 million, or 4%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $8.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $7.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income per share were 23.3 million and 24.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $20.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $66.0 million in cash and no outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $94.4 million in cash and $26.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2024.

On July 31, 2025, the Company paid the full outstanding principal balance of $24.0 million under, and retired, its term loan, and refinanced its revolving credit facility, increasing the capacity from $25.0 million to $40.0 million.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company authorized a program to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock. Under the program, purchases may be made from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated purchases, or both. The timing and number of shares to be purchased will be based on the price of the Company's common stock, general business and market conditions, and other investment considerations and factors. The share repurchase program expires on November 3, 2027. The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time without prior notice. The Company intends to finance the share repurchase program with cash on hand.

2025 Financial Outlook

The Company is updating its 2025 financial outlook and now expects full year 2025 total revenue in the range of $317 million to $321 million, representing growth of approximately 8% to 10% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $293.0 million in 2024. The Company’s prior 2025 guidance expectation was total revenue in the range of $310 million to $315 million, representing growth of approximately 6% to 8% year-over-year.

The Company now also expects full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $38 million to $39.5 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million in 2024. The Company’s prior 2025 guidance expectation was adjusted EBITDA in the range of $33 million to $35 million.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including guidance for the full year 2025. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “confident,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “project,” “goals,” “look forward,” “poised,” “designed,” “plan,” “return,” “focused,” “prospects” or “remain” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties outside of the Company’s control that can make such statements untrue, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to obtain reimbursement from third-party payers for its products; adverse economic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates or a recession; the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity to pursue its business objectives; price increases for supplies and components; wage and component price inflation; loss of a key supplier or other supply chain disruptions; entry of new competitors and/or competitive products; compliance with and changes in federal, state and local government laws and regulations; technological obsolescence of, or quality issues with, the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to expand its business through strategic acquisitions; the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions and related businesses; the effects of current and future U.S. and foreign trade policy and tariff actions; or the inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which differs from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net income, plus interest expense, net, or less interest income, net, less income tax benefit or plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus stock-based compensation expense and plus executive transition costs. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this press release.

This non-GAAP financial measure is presented because the Company believes it is a useful indicator of its operating performance. Management uses this measure principally as a measure of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as supplemental information and because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance metric in the Company’s compensation program.

The non-GAAP financial measure presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, its respective GAAP financial measure, as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and it should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

         
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
  September 30,
 December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2025
 2024
Assets       
Current assets        
Cash $65,965  $94,367 
Accounts receivable, net  37,257   44,937 
Net investment in leases  14,843   14,540 
Inventories  16,084   18,666 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  7,250   5,053 
Total current assets  141,399   177,563 
Non-current assets        
Property and equipment, net  5,460   5,603 
Right of use operating lease assets  14,751   16,633 
Intangible assets, net  40,023   42,789 
Goodwill  31,063   31,063 
Deferred income taxes  16,745   18,311 
Other non-current assets  9,736   5,962 
Total non-current assets  117,778   120,361 
Total assets $259,177  $297,924 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $7,989  $5,648 
Note payable     2,956 
Accrued payroll and related taxes  14,727   17,923 
Accrued expenses  7,862   7,780 
Income taxes payable  1,200   270 
Operating lease liabilities  3,144   2,980 
Other current liabilities  4,264   3,147 
Total current liabilities  39,186   40,704 
Non-current liabilities        
Note payable, non-current     23,220 
Accrued warranty reserve, non-current  1,121   1,209 
Income taxes payable, non-current  334   239 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  13,587   15,955 
Total non-current liabilities  15,042   40,623 
Total liabilities  54,228   81,327 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024      
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 22,335,582 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025; 23,883,475 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024  22   24 
Additional paid-in capital  160,621   180,719 
Retained earnings  44,306   35,854 
Total stockholders’ equity  204,949   216,597 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $259,177  $297,924 
         


Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
             
             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Revenue            
Sales revenue $76,890  $63,168  $199,890  $180,742 
Rental revenue  8,865   9,925   26,038   26,657 
Total revenue  85,755   73,093   225,928   207,399 
Cost of revenue            
Cost of sales revenue  17,896   15,603   49,270   46,810 
Cost of rental revenue  2,858   2,703   7,518   8,270 
Total cost of revenue  20,754   18,306   56,788   55,080 
Gross profit            
Gross profit - sales revenue  58,994   47,565   150,620   133,932 
Gross profit - rental revenue  6,007   7,222   18,520   18,387 
Gross profit  65,001   54,787   169,140   152,319 
Operating expenses            
Sales and marketing  29,809   26,838   87,364   82,803 
Research and development  2,191   2,417   5,950   6,794 
Reimbursement, general and administrative  21,442   18,118   63,474   51,158 
Intangible asset amortization  596   633   1,848   1,898 
Total operating expenses  54,038   48,006   158,636   142,653 
Income from operations  10,963   6,781   10,504   9,666 
Interest income  667   969   2,412   2,437 
Interest expense  (193)  (517)  (1,027)  (1,614)
Other income        1   9 
Income before income taxes  11,437   7,233   11,890   10,498 
Income tax expense  3,228   2,078   3,438   3,254 
Net income $8,209  $5,155  $8,452  $7,244 
Net income per common share            
Basic $0.37  $0.21  $0.37  $0.30 
Diluted $0.36  $0.21  $0.36  $0.30 
Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income per common share            
Basic  22,318,570   23,985,364   23,035,461   23,842,049 
Diluted  22,513,140   24,254,176   23,304,900   24,070,084 
                 


Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
   
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands) 2025 2024
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income $8,452  $7,244 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  5,023   5,079 
Deferred income taxes  1,566   (341)
Stock-based compensation expense  5,819   5,969 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment and intangibles  68   308 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:      
Accounts receivable, net  7,680   3,203 
Net investment in leases  (303)  242 
Inventories  2,582   1,351 
Income taxes payable  1,025   (807)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (5,971)  (1,844)
Right of use operating lease assets  (322)  (18)
Accounts receivable, non-current     7,308 
Accounts payable  2,117   582 
Accrued payroll and related taxes  (3,196)  (3,703)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  975   (251)
Net cash provided by operating activities  25,515   24,322 
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of property and equipment  (1,870)  (1,932)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     12 
Intangible assets expenditures  (88)  (85)
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,958)  (2,005)
Cash flows from financing activities      
Payments on note payable  (26,250)  (2,250)
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options  10   2 
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the employee stock purchase plan  843   1,044 
Payments for repurchases of common stock  (26,562)   
Net cash used in financing activities  (51,959)  (1,204)
Net (decrease) increase in cash  (28,402)  21,113 
Cash – beginning of period  94,367   61,033 
Cash – end of period $65,965  $82,146 
       
Supplemental cash flow disclosure      
Cash paid for interest $836  $1,612 
Cash paid for taxes $899  $4,428 
Accrued excise tax on stock repurchases $210  $ 
Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $224  $49 
         

The following table summarizes revenue by product line for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
(In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Revenue            
Lymphedema products $72,381  $65,282  $188,905  $182,278 
Airway clearance products  13,374   7,811   37,023   25,121 
Total $85,755  $73,093  $225,928  $207,399 
             
Percentage of total revenue            
Lymphedema products  84%  89%  84%  88%
Airway clearance products  16%  11%  16%  12%
Total  100%  100%  100%  100%
                 

The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, as well as the dollar and percentage change between the comparable periods:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three Months Ended Increase Nine Months Ended Increase
  September 30, (Decrease) September 30, (Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 $ % 2025 2024 $ %
Net Income $8,209  $5,155  $3,054  59% $8,452  $7,244  $1,208  17%
Interest (income) expense, net  (474)  (452)  (22) 5%  (1,385)  (823)  (562) 68%
Income tax expense  3,228   2,078   1,150  55%  3,438   3,254   184  6%
Depreciation and amortization  1,638   1,734   (96) (6)%  5,023   5,079   (56) (1)%
Stock-based compensation  1,814   2,070   (256) (12)%  5,819   5,969   (150) (3)%
Executive transition costs     136   (136) (100)%  491   111   380  N.M.%
Adjusted EBITDA $14,415  $10,721  $3,694  34% $21,838  $20,834  $1,004  5%
                               

The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024:

    
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
    
  Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024
Net income $16,960 
Interest (income) expense, net  (1,299)
Income tax expense  6,529 
Depreciation and amortization  6,793 
Stock-based compensation  7,819 
Executive transition costs  248 
Adjusted EBITDA $37,050 
     

The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net income guidance range to the Adjusted EBITDA guidance range for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Reconciliation of FY 2025 GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
(Unaudited)
       
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands) Low High
Net income $17,900  $19,000 
Interest income, net  (1,800)  (1,800)
Income tax expense  7,000   7,400 
Depreciation and amortization  6,600   6,600 
Stock-based compensation  7,800   7,800 
Executive transition costs  500   500 
Adjusted EBITDA $38,000  $39,500 
         

