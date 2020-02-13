DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2019. The Company reported a net income of $0.3 million or $0.03 per share compared to a net income of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2019 were $107.1 million compared to $112.7 million last year. Sales in Canada were stable compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 5% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 50% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $0.4 million.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019, the Company reported a net income of $3.1 million or $0.36 per share compared to a net income of $2.6 million or $0.30 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 were $449.6 million compared to $475.2 million last year. Sales in Canada decreased 3% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 14% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 20% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $3.6 million.

Despite challenging conditions in North America and overseas, Goodfellow’s core business activities showed great signs of resilience in 2019 to sustain the trend of improved profitability. The Company has invested in measures to improve its productivity and strengthen its position as the leader in custom orders & value-added manufacturing of wood products.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.10 per share payable on March 13, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

From:Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
Tel: 450 635-6511
Fax: 450 635-3730
Internet: info@goodfellowinc.com


GOODFELLOW INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income  
For the years ended November 30, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)  
Unaudited  
   
 Years ended
 November 30
2019		November 30
2018
 $$
   
Sales 449,587 475,207
Expenses  
Cost of goods sold364,545 387,311
Selling, administrative and general expenses77,639 81,161
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(3)(18)
Net financial costs3,137 3,476
 445,318 471,930
   
Earnings before income taxes4,269 3,277
   
Income taxes1,215 706
   
Net earnings3,054 2,571
  
Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings  
   
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation,  
net of taxes of $265 ($318 in 2018)(723)858
   
Total comprehensive income2,3313,429
   
   
Net earnings per share – Basic 0.36  0.30
Net earnings per share - Diluted0.350.30



GOODFELLOW INC.		  
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 
(in thousands of dollars)  
Unaudited
  
 As atAs at
 November 30
2019		November 30
2018
 $$
Assets   
Current Assets  
Cash2,364 2,578
Trade and other receivables48,498 50,008
Inventories87,339 92,544
Prepaid expenses2,563 3,143
Total Current Assets140,764 148,273
   
Non-Current Assets  
Property, plant and equipment32,838 34,356
Intangible assets3,927 4,444
Defined benefit plan asset2,222 2,704
Investment in a joint venture25 25
Other assets805 916
Total Non-Current Assets39,817 42,445
Total Assets180,581190,718
   
Liabilities  
Current liabilities  
Bank indebtedness31,204 42,835
Trade and other payables29,048 29,192
Income taxes payable734 409
Provision1,470 336
Dividend payable856 -
Current portion of obligations under finance leases15 14
Total Current Liabilities63,327 72,786
   
Non-Current Liabilities  
Provision- 1,317
Obligations under finance leases28 43
Deferred income taxes3,209 3,652
Defined benefit plan obligation609 57
Total Non-Current Liabilities3,846 5,069
Total Liabilities67,173 77,855
   
Shareholders’ Equity  
Share capital9,424 9,152
Retained earnings103,984 103,711
 113,408 112,863
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity180,581 190,718


GOODFELLOW INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
For the years ended November 30, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
  
 Years ended
 November 30
2019		November 30
2018
 $$
Operating Activities  
Net earnings3,0542,571
Adjustments for:  
Depreciation3,479 3,690
Accretion expense on provision14 50
(Decrease) increase in provision(197)219
Income taxes1,215 706
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(3)(18)
Interest expense2,134 2,502
Funding in deficit of pension plan expense47 20
Other assets111 (35)
Share-based compensation(79)-
 9,775 9,705
   
Changes in non-cash working capital items6,856 3,391
Interest paid(2,154)(2,535)
Income taxes (paid) recovered(1,069)1,045
 3,633 1,901
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 13,408 11,606
   
Financing Activities  
Proceeds from borrowings under bank loans115,000 88,000
Repayment of borrowings under bank loans(113,000)(92,000)
Proceeds from borrowings under banker’s acceptances40,00031,000
Repayment of borrowings under banker’s acceptances(53,000)(37,000)
Repayment of finance lease liabilities(14)(137)
Dividend Paid(851)-
 (11,865)(10,137)
   
Investing Activities  
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(968)(1,159)
Increase in intangible assets(176)(212)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment18 72
Dividends from the joint venture-260
 (1,126)(1,039)
   
Net cash inflow417 430
Cash position, beginning of year743 313
Cash position, end of year1,160 743
   
Cash position is comprised of:  
Cash2,364 2,578
Bank overdraft(1,204)(1,835)
 1,160 743


GOODFELLOW INC.   
Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders’ Equity  
For the years ended November 30, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands of dollars)   
Unaudited    
 Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
  $$$
    
Balance as at November 30, 20179,152100,282109,434
    
Net earnings-2,5712,571
Other comprehensive income-858858
    
Total comprehensive income-3,4293,429
    
    
Balance as at November 30, 20189,152103,711112,863
    
Net earnings-3,054 3,054
Other comprehensive income-(723)(723)
    
Total comprehensive income-2,331 2,331
    
Transactions with owners of the Company   
    
Dividend -(1,707)(1,707)
    
Share-based payment 272(351)(79)
    
Balance as at November 30, 20199,424 103,984 113,408