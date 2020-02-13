DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2019. The Company reported a net income of $0.3 million or $0.03 per share compared to a net income of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2019 were $107.1 million compared to $112.7 million last year. Sales in Canada were stable compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 5% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 50% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $0.4 million.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019, the Company reported a net income of $3.1 million or $0.36 per share compared to a net income of $2.6 million or $0.30 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 were $449.6 million compared to $475.2 million last year. Sales in Canada decreased 3% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 14% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 20% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $3.6 million.

Despite challenging conditions in North America and overseas, Goodfellow’s core business activities showed great signs of resilience in 2019 to sustain the trend of improved profitability. The Company has invested in measures to improve its productivity and strengthen its position as the leader in custom orders & value-added manufacturing of wood products.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.10 per share payable on March 13, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

From: Goodfellow Inc.

Patrick Goodfellow

President and CEO

Tel: 450 635-6511

Fax: 450 635-3730

Internet: info@goodfellowinc.com







GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the years ended November 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Unaudited Years ended November 30

2019 November 30

2018 $ $ Sales 449,587 475,207 Expenses Cost of goods sold 364,545 387,311 Selling, administrative and general expenses 77,639 81,161 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (3) (18) Net financial costs 3,137 3,476 445,318 471,930 Earnings before income taxes 4,269 3,277 Income taxes 1,215 706 Net earnings 3,054 2,571 Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation, net of taxes of $265 ($318 in 2018) (723) 858 Total comprehensive income 2,331 3,429 Net earnings per share – Basic 0.36 0.30 Net earnings per share - Diluted 0.35 0.30







GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited

As at As at November 30

2019 November 30

2018 $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 2,364 2,578 Trade and other receivables 48,498 50,008 Inventories 87,339 92,544 Prepaid expenses 2,563 3,143 Total Current Assets 140,764 148,273 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 32,838 34,356 Intangible assets 3,927 4,444 Defined benefit plan asset 2,222 2,704 Investment in a joint venture 25 25 Other assets 805 916 Total Non-Current Assets 39,817 42,445 Total Assets 180,581 190,718 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 31,204 42,835 Trade and other payables 29,048 29,192 Income taxes payable 734 409 Provision 1,470 336 Dividend payable 856 - Current portion of obligations under finance leases 15 14 Total Current Liabilities 63,327 72,786 Non-Current Liabilities Provision - 1,317 Obligations under finance leases 28 43 Deferred income taxes 3,209 3,652 Defined benefit plan obligation 609 57 Total Non-Current Liabilities 3,846 5,069 Total Liabilities 67,173 77,855 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,424 9,152 Retained earnings 103,984 103,711 113,408 112,863 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 180,581 190,718





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended November 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

Years ended November 30

2019 November 30

2018 $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 3,054 2,571 Adjustments for: Depreciation 3,479 3,690 Accretion expense on provision 14 50 (Decrease) increase in provision (197) 219 Income taxes 1,215 706 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (3) (18) Interest expense 2,134 2,502 Funding in deficit of pension plan expense 47 20 Other assets 111 (35) Share-based compensation (79) - 9,775 9,705 Changes in non-cash working capital items 6,856 3,391 Interest paid (2,154) (2,535) Income taxes (paid) recovered (1,069) 1,045 3,633 1,901 Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 13,408 11,606 Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings under bank loans 115,000 88,000 Repayment of borrowings under bank loans (113,000) (92,000) Proceeds from borrowings under banker’s acceptances 40,000 31,000 Repayment of borrowings under banker’s acceptances (53,000) (37,000) Repayment of finance lease liabilities (14) (137) Dividend Paid (851) - (11,865) (10,137) Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (968) (1,159) Increase in intangible assets (176) (212) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 18 72 Dividends from the joint venture - 260 (1,126) (1,039) Net cash inflow 417 430 Cash position, beginning of year 743 313 Cash position, end of year 1,160 743 Cash position is comprised of: Cash 2,364 2,578 Bank overdraft (1,204) (1,835) 1,160 743



