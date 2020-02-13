TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on April 7, 2020 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on March 16, 2020. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Q4 2019 Headlines:

Revenue grew 15% (negative 3% organic growth, negative 2% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $956 million compared to $831 million in Q4 2018.

Net income decreased 49% to $92 million ($4.34 on a diluted per share basis) from $179 million ($8.46 on a diluted per share basis) in Q4 2018. Excluding the amortization of intangible assets expense and bargain purchase gains net income decreased 1%.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $141 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $33 million resulting in total consideration of $175 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) (after adjusting for the impact of IFRS 16 Leases, which was adopted on January 1, 2019) were $236 million, an increase of 13%, or $28 million, compared to $208 million for the comparable period in 2018.

Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) increased $14 million to $193 million compared to $180 million for the same period in 2018 representing an increase of 8%.

Subsequent to December 31, 2019, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $63 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $42 million resulting in total consideration of $104 million.

2019 Headlines:

Revenue grew 14% (negative 1% organic growth, positive 1% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $3,490 million compared to $3,060 million in 2018.

Net income decreased 12% to $333 million ($15.73 on a diluted per share basis) from $379 million ($17.91 on a diluted per share basis) in 2018. Excluding the amortization of intangible assets expense and bargain purchase gains net income increased 5%.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $549 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $139 million resulting in total consideration of $688 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) (after adjusting for the impact of IFRS 16 Leases, which was adopted on January 1, 2019) were $708 million, an increase of 7%, or $46 million, compared to $662 million for the comparable period in 2018.

Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) increased $32 million to $590 million compared to $559 million for the same period in 2018 representing an increase of 6%.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $956 million, an increase of 15%, or $125 million, compared to $831 million for the comparable period in 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019 total revenues were $3,490 million, an increase of 14%, or $430 million, compared to $3,060 million for the comparable period in 2018. The increase for both the three and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of negative 3% and negative 1% respectively, negative 2% and positive 1% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $92 million compared to net income of $179 million for the same period in 2018. On a per share basis, this translated into a net income per diluted share of $4.34 in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income per diluted share of $8.46 for the same period in 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $333 million or $15.73 per diluted share compared to $379 million or $17.91 per diluted share for the same period in 2018.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, CFO increased $46 million to $255 million compared to $208 million for the same period in 2018 representing an increase of 22%. For the year ended December 31, 2019, CFO increased $105 million to $767 million compared to $662 million during the same period in 2018, representing an increase of 16%. In conjunction with the Company’s adoption of IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019, lease obligation and interest payments that have historically been deducted from CFO are now recorded as a component of cash flows used in financing activities. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 lease obligation and interest payments totaled $19 million and $59 million respectively. If lease obligation and interest payments were deducted from CFO for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 the increase in CFO would have been 13% and 7% over the same periods in 2018.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, FCFA2S increased $14 million to $193 million compared to $180 million for the same period in 2018 representing an increase of 8%. For the year ended December 31, 2019, FCFA2S increased $32 million to $590 million compared to $559 million during the same period in 2018, representing an increase of 6%. The primary reason for the large variance between the 6% growth in FCFA2S and the 14% revenue growth for the year-ended December 31, 2019 is that FCFA2S includes the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations or “changes in non-cash operating working capital”. For the year ended December 31, 2019 there was $28 million of cash used in non-cash operating working capital compared to $14 million of cash generated from non-cash operating working capital for the same period in 2018.

The following table displays our revenue by reportable segment and the percentage change for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018:

Three months ended

December 31, Period-Over-

Period Change Organic

Growth Year ended

December 31, Period-Over-

Period Change Organic

Growth 2019 2018 $ % % 2019 2018 $ % % ($ in millions, except percentages) ($ in millions, except percentages) Public Sector Licenses 41 33 8 24 % -4 % 143 121 22 18 % -7 % Professional services 147 132 15 12 % -8 % 522 471 51 11 % -7 % Hardware and other 42 51 (9 ) -17 % -25 % 143 146 (3 ) -2 % -13 % Maintenance and other recurring 425 340 85 25 % 3 % 1,544 1,309 235 18 % 2 % 655 556 99 18 % -2 % 2,353 2,047 305 15 % -2 % Private Sector Licenses 21 24 (4 ) -15 % -20 % 83 77 6 8 % -3 % Professional services 41 41 (0 ) 0 % -8 % 151 144 7 5 % -7 % Hardware and other 9 7 2 26 % -2 % 30 28 2 7 % -8 % Maintenance and other recurring 230 202 28 14 % 0 % 873 763 110 14 % 1 % 300 275 26 9 % -3 % 1,138 1,013 125 12 % -1 % Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot and certain percentages may not reconcile.

For purposes of calculating organic growth, estimated pre-acquisition revenue from the relevant companies acquired in 2018 and 2019 was added to actual reported revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Public Sector

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, total revenue in the public sector reportable segment increased 18%, or $99 million to $655 million, compared to $556 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, total revenue increased by 15%, or $305 million to $2,353 million, compared to $2,047 million for the comparable period in 2018. For purposes of calculating organic growth, estimated pre-acquisition revenues included from the relevant companies acquired in 2018 and 2019 was $115 million and $351 million for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Organic revenue growth was negative 2% for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018, and negative 1% and 0% respectively after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

Private Sector

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, total revenue in the private sector reportable segment increased 9%, or $26 million to $300 million, compared to $275 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, total revenue increased by 12%, or $125 million to $1,138 million, compared to $1,013 million for the comparable period in 2018. For purposes of calculating organic growth, estimated pre-acquisition revenues included from the relevant companies acquired in 2018 and 2019 was $36 million and $132 million for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Organic revenue growth was negative 3% and negative 1% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 respectively compared to the same periods in 2018, and negative 2% and positive 2% respectively after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. Constellation believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Constellation does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Constellation could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Constellation’s objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Constellation’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 ($ in millions, except percentages) ($ in millions, except percentages) Net cash flows from operating activities 255 208 767 662 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (2 ) - (7 ) - Interest paid on other facilities (8 ) (7 ) (31 ) (24 ) Credit facility transaction costs (2 ) (1 ) (3 ) (4 ) Payments of lease obligations (17 ) - (51 ) - TSS membership liability revaluation charge (22 ) (18 ) (52 ) (55 ) Property and equipment purchased (10 ) (7 ) (34 ) (25 ) Interest and dividends received 0 4 3 5 Free cash flow available to shareholders 193 180 590 559 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-9677

info@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 316 $ 589 Accounts receivable 422 362 Unbilled revenue 110 80 Inventories 31 34 Other assets 184 143 1,062 1,207 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 78 67 Right of use assets 234 - Deferred income taxes 45 47 Other assets 72 64 Intangible assets 1,997 1,549 2,425 1,728 Total assets $ 3,488 $ 2,935 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: CSI facility $ 63 $ - Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 57 51 TSS membership liability 86 67 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 529 464 Dividends payable 21 21 Deferred revenue 788 657 Provisions 13 7 Acquisition holdback payables 76 47 Lease obligations 62 - Income taxes payable 36 30 1,732 1,344 Non-current liabilities: Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 153 102 TSS membership liability 136 117 Debentures 222 215 Deferred income taxes 246 192 Acquisition holdback payables 25 25 Lease obligations 187 - Other liabilities 101 74 1,069 725 Total liabilities 2,800 2,069 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 99 99 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (40 ) (37 ) Retained earnings 628 804 687 866 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,488 $ 2,935





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Years ended December 31, 2019 2018 Revenue License $ 226 $ 198 Professional services 673 616 Hardware and other 173 175 Maintenance and other recurring 2,417 2,072 3,490 3,060 Expenses Staff 1,797 1,565 Hardware 101 96 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 300 265 Occupancy 35 78 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 201 181 Professional fees 49 39 Other, net 73 52 Depreciation 92 27 Amortization of intangible assets 331 279 2,979 2,582 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 11 (3 ) TSS membership liability revaluation charge 52 55 Finance and other expense (income) (4 ) (17 ) Bargain purchase gain (45 ) (69 ) Finance costs 42 26 55 (8 ) Income before income taxes 456 486 Current income tax expense (recovery) 164 127 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (41 ) (20 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 123 106 Net income 333 379 Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 15.73 $ 17.91





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Years ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net income $ 333 $ 379 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations (4 ) (10 ) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) - - Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax (4 ) (10 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 330 $ 369





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2019 Capital

stock Accumulated other

comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings Total Cumulative translation account Balance at January 1, 2019 $ 99 $ (37 ) $ 804 $ 866 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income - - 333 333 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations - (4 ) - (4 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - (4 ) - (4 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - (4 ) 333 330 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (509 ) (509 ) Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 99 $ (40 ) $ 628 $ 687





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2018 Capital

stock Accumulated other

comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings Total Cumulative translation account Balance at January 1, 2018 $ 99 $ (27 ) $ 532 $ 604 Impact of change in accounting policy - - (23 ) (23 ) Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income - - 379 379 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations - (10 ) - (10 ) Total other comprehensive income for the period - (10 ) - (10 ) Total comprehensive income for the period - (10 ) 379 369 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (85 ) (85 ) Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 99 $ (37 ) $ 804 $ 866





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Years ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 333 $ 379 Adjustments for: Depreciation 92 27 Amortization of intangible assets 331 279 TSS membership liability revaluation charge 52 55 Finance and other expense (income) (4 ) (17 ) Bargain purchase (gain) (45 ) (69 ) Finance costs 42 26 Income tax expense (recovery) 123 106 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 11 (3 ) Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations (28 ) 14 Income taxes paid (140 ) (135 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 767 662 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Interest paid on lease obligations (7 ) - Interest paid on other facilities (31 ) (24 ) Increase (decrease) in CSI facility 65 - Increase (decrease) in revolving credit under debt facilities without recourse to CSI 5 (46 ) Proceeds from issuance of term debt under facilities without recourse to CSI 49 110 Repayments of term debt under facilities without recourse to CSI (2 ) (1 ) Credit facility transaction costs (3 ) (4 ) Payments of lease obligations (51 ) - Distribution to TSS minority owners (11 ) - Dividends paid (509 ) (85 ) Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities (496 ) (49 ) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of businesses (549 ) (523 ) Cash obtained with acquired businesses 118 118 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (74 ) (80 ) Purchases of other investments (11 ) (3 ) Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 6 5 Property and equipment purchased (34 ) (25 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (544 ) (508 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 1 (6 ) Increase (decrease) in cash (273 ) 100 Cash, beginning of period 589 489 Cash, end of period $ 316 $ 589



