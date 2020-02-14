



On February 5, 2020, Tallinn City Council adopted the detailed spatial plan of the land plot that belongs to the subsidiary of Arco Vara AS, Kodulahe II OÜ, and is located at Paldiski mnt 74 in Tallinn. The new address of the plot will be Lammi street 4. The detailed plan assigned the building rights for the construction of an apartment building with commercial spaces, one underground and up to four floors above ground, and one-storey pavilion. Building rights also include the construction of a new driveway and light traffic route. The size of the land plot is 9525 m2 and the expected GBA is 11700 m2 above ground and 6000 m2 underground.





