LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of close management software created by accountants for accountants to close the books faster and more accurately, today announced that it has the highest user satisfaction ratings among financial close software providers across all major peer-to-peer software review sites including those on G2, Capterra, TrustRadius and Gartner Peer Insights. In fact, when adjusted for a common scale, FloQast scores an incomparable average of 4.8 out of 5.0 rating overall -- among the highest average total scores for all providers of financial software. Additionally, user reviews from accountants frequently include the word “love” when describing what they like most about FloQast.



On the largest peer-to-peer review site, G2 , which has more than one million validated reviews, among the 137 user reviews of FloQast, 43 use “love” to describe what they like about the close management software. Feedback from FloQast’s users includes:

“I love the workflow, reminders, approval, sign-offs, integration with NetSuite, basically everything!”

“I love the fact that we are notified of changes to account reconciliations when the GL balance changes and causes the variance to change.”

“I love the fact that I do not have to keep reviewing my checklist to make sure I completed all the schedules.”

“I love having one place to go to know exactly where the close stands -- what's done, what's not, and who is falling behind schedule.”

“I love how organized FloQast is. Having all your reconciliations to your balance sheet organized in a similar structure to it makes it so easy to review each month.”

“We love the visibility into daily, monthly, and quarterly tasks. We also love its ease of use.”

“Our staff love the satisfaction of checking off their tasks.”

“We love everything about FloQast!”

“As former accountants, we know exactly what accounting teams need to make their month-end close an easier and less stressful process,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, co-founder and CEO of FloQast. “It's the reason we built FloQast to be quick to implement, super easy to use and powerful so teams can dramatically speed and streamline their close. This means fewer late nights for accounting teams and more time to focus on what’s strategic for the business. This is what instills love and drives our continued innovation.”

See why accounting teams are falling in love with FloQast. Sign up for a demonstration and get ready to find your true love. Register today at www.floqast.com/demo .

About FloQast

FloQast is close management software, created by accountants for accountants to close faster and more accurately. On average, accounting teams who rely on FloQast close three days faster. Seamlessly integrated with ERPs and leveraging existing checklists and Excel, FloQast provides a single place to manage the month-end close and gives everyone visibility. The award-winning cloud-based software is trusted by hundreds of accounting departments, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors. To learn more, visit www.floqast.com and join the conversation on Twitter at @FloQast.

*inactive

Rebecca Mettler

BOCA Communications for FloQast

floqast@bocacommunications.com

914-215-0113