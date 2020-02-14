Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-02-20

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2026-11-12

1059

SE0007125927 1.00 % 500 +/- 250 2029-11-12 1061

SE0011281922 0.75 % 500 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-02-24

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on FEB 20, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1059 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1061

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON FEB 20, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se