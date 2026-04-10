RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank


Auction date2026-04-10
Loan3113 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704 
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln650 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.600 %
Lowest yield1.585 %
Highest accepted yield1.615 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2026-04-10
Loan3104 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599 
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln575 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids11 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.274 %
Lowest yield1.270 %
Highest accepted yield1.280 %
% accepted at highest yield       60.00 



 


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