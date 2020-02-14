Join the top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives from the Dallas-Fort Worth area as they share effective approaches to lead, reimagine and reinvent the business in highly disruptive times.

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the face of historic economic uncertainty and disruptive competition, CIOs around the globe are being called on to fearlessly lead their organizations through tumultuous times. By modeling a forward-looking mindset and promoting a culture of innovation, these industry frontrunners can help their companies reimagine and reinvent themselves around their most critical business goals. And by seizing on emerging sources of technology-driven innovation, CIOs can propel their organizations forward toward winning business outcomes and competitive advantage.



These topics and more will set the tone for the discussion at the HMG Strategy 2020 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit, taking place on April 2, 2020, at the Westin Galleria Dallas.

To learn more about the HMG Strategy 2020 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and register for the event, click here .

“In this era of incredible disruption, pioneering thinking, resilient leadership and technological foresight will be the determiners of success,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “CIOs who demonstrate these attributes will be the ones whose organizations – and careers - flourish, even through challenging times."

The HMG Strategy 2020 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit will open with an executive briefing from a RingCentral executive who will discuss “Systems of Experience” and the role of the CIO in shaping the future of work.

Other noteworthy sessions will include:

A panel of IT leaders who will describe how CIOs can capitalize on sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and the Internet of Things to help their organizations amplify competitive differentiation, boost business agility and accelerate time to market

A group of security experts who will detail advanced, real-world threat protection and mitigation approaches that can help enterprises fortify their defenses in the face of escalating risk—without stifling innovation and agility

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk from a Nutanix executive

Nutanix executive Luncheon updates from SIM Dallas/Fort Worth and NPower

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk with Patricia Connolly, CEO and Founding Partner of SMC Squared, who will explain how global insourcing models (GICs) can help companies maximize the performance of IT teams while eliminating the risks of traditional offshore models

A panel of prominent technology search executives who will offer advice for career-minded technology executives seeking to enhance their professional brand, position themselves as industry thought leaders, accelerate their career trajectories and draw top talent to their teams

An executive briefing from Zoom

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk with Colleen Berube, CIO of Zendesk

A group of sitting board members who will discuss why CIOs and CTOs tend to be underrepresented on company boards, and share strategies to help technology executives reverse this trend, take their seat at the boardroom table, and drive success and impact in the role

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk from an Adobe executive

an Adobe executive A panel of pioneering IT leaders who will examine the role of the CIO in today’s fast-changing economy, as well as the innovative mindset, pioneering leadership and technological acumen they must demonstrate to position their organizations for competitive advantage

Presenting Partners at the Dallas summit will be Adobe, Nutanix, RingCentral, SMC Squared, Zendesk and Zoom. Gold Partners will include Apptio, Appian, Fortinet, Info-Tech Research Group and Okta. The Trailblazer Partner will be DataStax and the Preferred Research Partner will be Info-Tech Research Group. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia. Association Partners will be NPower, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth and Year Up Dallas/Fort Worth.

To visit the HMG Strategy 2020 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit website and register for the event, click here .

