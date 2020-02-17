WAYNE, Pa. and WAGENINGEN, the Netherlands, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading cloud-based Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries, announces a membership with Foodvalley NL, the primary knowledge-intensive agrifood ecosystem in the Netherlands. Foodvalley NL reaches across the globe to connect world-class organizations with innovative solutions. Elemica and its clients will benefit from exposure to a knowledge bank of resources and opportunities for growth from the international business network.



“Foodvalley NL has deep insights into the challenges of the agrifood industry, along with a connected Foodvalley ecosystem of companies and institutions in the Netherlands and other countries that can leverage Elemica technologies to resolve supply chain issues and stimulate growth in their industry,” says Rich Katz, CEO of Elemica. “Elemica has been working in the food and ingredients industry for years; this partnership helps expand our industry domain knowledge while highlighting our innovative digital supply chain solutions.”

Elemica helps agrifood businesses digitally transform their supply chains to address the challenges of continually changing consumer tastes, growing transportation costs, and new industry regulations focused on food safety. By using Elemica’s Digital Supply Network, that follows products from field to factory to distributor to the customer, a tremendous amount of information can be harvested and used to optimize processes.

“Knowing customer tastes and changing trends influencing behavior are critical factors when optimizing decisions in the food and beverage industry,” said Roger van Hoesel, CEO of Foodvalley. “By having Elemica join the organization, members will be exposed to solutions that can track and trace products, ensure accurate labeling, and offer transparency into supply chains to meet food compliance regulations of agrifood companies in the region.”

Elemica will participate in several upcoming Foodvalley events in 2020. Elemica has been named a winner of the Food Logistics Award for top logistics IT solutions thirteen times, and a winner of the Food Logistics Green Supply Chain award five times.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $600B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com .

About Foodvalley

Foodvalley is the primary knowledge-intensive agrifood ecosystem in the Netherlands. This ecosystem is characterized by many world class innovative agrifood and food-related solutions and by the cooperation between companies, knowledge institutions, education and governments. It offers a platform of resources and opportunities to an (inter)national business network to accelerate innovation and market introduction. And to attract potential partners and investors, thereby stimulating the economy and realizing ambitions in the region and far beyond.

Since its establishment in 2004, Foodvalley NL has built up a deep insight into the challenges of the (ag)food industry and a vast network of companies and knowledge institutions that can help in tackle these challenges effectively. From its home base in Wageningen, the Netherlands, every day Foodvalley NL works on speeding up the innovation performance of companies, both from the Netherlands and abroad. Our experienced team does so in a way that fits your demands: fast, to-the-point and practical.