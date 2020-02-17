Atos’ testing solutions instrumental in cutting-edge project

Paris, February 17, 2020 – Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, announces that it has supported OneWeb and its mega-constellation program in the successful launch of 34 satellites which was conducted on February 6 from Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Atos contributed to this success by providing to OneWeb Satellites the testing equipment with revolutionary technologies that have drastically reduced the environmental footprint of the process - and received an award from OneWeb Satellites for the Payload Test Systems (PTS) and Tele Command Ranging (TCR) solutions.

This key ‘OneWeb mega-constellation’ project, led by OneWeb Satellites1 and supported by Atos, involves sending into orbit, over a period of time, more than 650 satellites which will provide affordable high-speed Internet access across the globe. The first six satellites were launched in February 2019 .

“We are proud to support such an ambitious program with our testing solutions; we ensure all OneWeb Satellites are rigorously tested in the most efficient and effective way. Together with OneWeb Satellites, we make the mass-production of satellites real.” said Bruno Milard, VP, Head of Business Unit Aerospace & Defense Electronics at Atos. “Atos is delighted to help define the leading edge of satellite manufacturing technology.”

Thanks to its advanced solutions , Atos was named “Best Ground Support Equipment (GSE) supplier” by OneWeb Satellites in recognition of its t echnical and commercial capabilities and the quality of its solutions and customer support. The award was presented at the OneWeb Satellites Global Partnership Summit 2020.

Atos’ ProUST univerSAS suite is composed of Power and RF special check-out equipment (SCOE) for electrical ground support equipment (EGSE) which enables satellites to be tested prior to launch – to prevent or fix any issues and make sure requirements are met, thus reducing the strategic and financial impact of faulty components.

Based on a breakthrough full-digital design, ProUST univerSAS improves work quality and optimizes the power and energy density of satellite power testing. This illustrates Atos’ commitment towards an energy-conscious future and paves the way for future environmental-friendly developments. The solution was developed by Atos in Austria with Austrian national co-funding via the European Space Agency (ESA).



***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contact

Lucie Duchateau - +33 7 62 85 35 10 – lucie.duchateau@atos.net









1 OneWeb Satellites is a joint venture between Airbus, the global leader in the aerospace industry, and OneWeb, a company founded in 2012 that will deploy and operate a constellation of up to 900 low-earth orbit satellites providing global high-speed internet access.









Attachment