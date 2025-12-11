Press Release

Atos and N3XT Sports Partner to Accelerate Sports Digital Transformation and Growth in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 11th, 2025 – Atos, a global leader in secure, AI-driven digital transformation and specialized sports agency N3XT Sports have signed a strategic partnership to collaborate on a series of first-class digital transformation, data, and technology development projects in Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning sports market. The partnership, announced at the World Football Summit Riyadh 2025, will combine agency expertise to provide scalable, customer-fit solutions to sports properties and major events organizers throughout the Kingdom.

The collaboration will include end-to-end data and digital transformation, smart-venue operational and technology integration, strategic commercial and innovation delivery, and customized digital-infrastructure development to serve fan, athlete and stakeholder engagement. The collaboration will also provide hands-on organizational and operational support across the growing number of major international events hosted in the Kingdom.

Within its sporting operations, Atos Major Events, Atos recently became CONMEBOL’s Official Innovation Partner, which will focus on South American football’s domestic-club competitions. The company also provides first-class technology services and operations to major sporting events, including most recently UEFA Euro 2024 and the Paris 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games.

N3XT Sports, a multi-service agency with headquarters in Valencia, Spain and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, works with a wide range of sports properties based in Europe and the Middle East. They include digital and data projects with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport (MOS), the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), United World Wrestling (UWW) and the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

The partnership in Saudi Arabia will draw on extensive global technology partnerships and connect teams working in N3XT Sports’ dedicated Riyadh office and Atos’ Middle East operations.

Hisham Shehabi, OLY, N3XT Sports COO & Head of MENA, said: “This is a hugely exciting opportunity for both companies to align expertise and serve the growth of the Saudi sports market. Our digital transformation and project management teams have been collaborating closely with our clients and partners in Saudi Arabia for many years and work firsthand with the decision-makers driving the Kingdom’s thriving sports ecosystem forwards. We are excited to collaborate alongside the Atos family to design and deliver forward-looking digital and technological frameworks which will serve the growth of Saudi’s sports infrastructure. We are bidding to transform the Kingdom’s athlete and high-performance ecosystems, provide highly connected and optimized clubs, federations, and events, while also implementing improved audience engagement and commercial strategies built on modern fan experiences.”

Marc Veelenturf, Atos head for Middle East and Türkiye, commented: “Through our partnership with N3XT Sports, Atos is focused on delivering advanced technology and intelligent solutions that enrich the experience for fans, athletes, and organisers alike, while contributing to the continued development of sports across Saudi Arabia.”

Nacho Moros, Head of Atos Major Events, said: “Our partnership with N3XT Sports will help accelerate the digital transformation and commercial growth of Saudi Arabia’s sports market. With more than 30 years serving the digital transformation of the sports industry, Atos will bring a wealth of experience having led on the operational delivery of multiple major international events, while drawing on the agency’s international footprint and intimate knowledge of the Middle East market. This collaboration marks a unique milestone and will seed new ground for the growth of Saudi Arabian sport at all levels. By helping to bring new levels of fan and stakeholder engagement across the region’s sporting ecosystem, working alongside N3XT Sports in Riyadh, our shared knowledge and expertise within sport’s digital transformation presents a unique opportunity to drive Saudi Arabia’s professional sports, grassroots participation, and fandom to new heights.”

ABOUT N3XT Sports

N3XT Sports is a specialized agency in the sports industry that works with its clients on strategy development, operational support, and end-to-end data and digital transformation. The team has delivered hundreds of projects to date in various geographies, contributing to several topics related to sports commercialization, digitalization, development, investments, sports formats, performance, and beyond.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 67,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €10 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

