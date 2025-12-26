Press Release

Atos Group has signed a binding agreement to sell its Atos operations in South America to the Brazilian company Semantix

With this transaction the Atos Group accelerates the delivery of its Genesis Transformation plan.

Paris, France – December 26, 2025 – Atos Group, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces that it has signed a binding agreement for the sale of its South American operations to the Brazilian company Semantix. The perimeter sold currently employs circa 2,800 professionals across Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and Peru. This divestment is part of the ‘Genesis’ transformation plan, aimed at returning Atos Group to sustainable growth and improved profitability by re-focusing on core geographies and assets such as AI, cloud-enabled, secure solutions and services. The acquisition, once completed, would expand Semantix’s portfolio and create one of South America’s largest AI & Data Enterprise services and technology provider.

Founded in Brazil in 2010, Semantix began its journey with a lean team and a clear belief in the transformative power of data. The transaction would add scale, broaden Semantix’s geographic coverage and technology ecosystem by expanding its services portfolio, alongside the integration of Atos recognized operational excellence and organizational culture in South America — characterized by diversity, inclusion, participatory leadership and continuous training and talent development. Following the consolidation of the two operations, Semantix would benefit from an expanded client base in the region and a strengthened operational footprint.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, once all closing conditions are fulfilled. Nelson Campelo currently Head of Atos South America would assume the role of CEO of Semantix while Leonardo Santos Poça D’água, Semantix’s founder and current CEO would become the Executive Chairman of the Group, focusing on the company's long-term strategy and innovation.

For Nelson Campelo the operation marks the beginning of a new growth cycle: "Atos has over the past few years built a solid and highly regarded operation in the region, delivering complex and innovative projects. By joining forces with Semantix, a leader in data and artificial intelligence, we are entering in a new phase of expansion with enhanced capabilities to create even more value for clients, partners, employees and society."

"This agreement represents a historic milestone for the technology market" says Leonardo Santos Poça D’água. "We are a 100% Brazilian company taking on a leading regional role. With Atos's broader geographical presence and strong operational backbone, we accelerate our ability to deliver artificial intelligence with full governance to regulated sectors such as financial services, healthcare, utilities and telecommunications. Additionally, we will immediately strengthen our presence in strategic areas such as agribusiness, industry, government and automotive. Our commitment and purpose are to use technology to generate a real positive impact in millions of lives."

***

