Atos Group has signed a binding agreement to sell Ideal GRP, one of its Nordic businesses, to MAIT Group

Paris, France – December 18, 2025 – Atos Group, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces that it has signed a binding agreement for the sale of one of its Nordic businesses, Ideal GRP, a product lifecycle management system integrator and platinum-level solution partner of Siemens Digital Industries Software, to MAIT Group.

Founded in 1992, Ideal GRP has been operating in recent years under the Eviden brand for Atos Group. It is present and active in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Estonia. Headquartered in Finland, the company offers consulting, integration, software and maintenance services to support major companies operating in a wide range of sectors, such as manufacturing, defense and technology, media & telecommunications. The Nordic business generates approximately €20 million in annual revenue and employs around 80 employees across the region.

This divestment is part of the ‘Genesis’ transformation plan, aimed at returning Atos Group to sustainable growth and improved profitability by focusing on core assets such as AI, cloud-enabled, and secure solutions and services. This operation would allow Ideal GRP to complement MAIT Group’s expertise in lifecycle management while leveraging its strong presence in the Nordics to support MAIT Group’s ambition to expand its activities in the region. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, once all closing conditions are fulfilled.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 67,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €10 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

