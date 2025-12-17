Press Release



Atos Strengthens Leadership in Data & AI in Spain as the Country Moves Towards AI at Scale

Penteo, a leading Spanish market analyst, highlights Atos’ Expertise in a recent report as AI left experimental phase to become a core element of business strategy and competitiveness in the country and throughout Europe





Paris, France, December 17, 2025 – Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, has reinforced its position as a leader in Data & Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions in Spain, according to the latest independent analysis by Penteo, a leading technology market analyst in Spain and Portugal. In Penteo’s latest “Data & AI 2025 Universe Report”, Atos stands out for guiding organizations in the responsible and scalable adoption of AI focusing on real business impact, at a time when data and AI have become the main drivers of business transformation in Spain, reshaping technological architectures, governance models and the role of integrators.

Data & AI: The pillars of business competitiveness

The Penteo report notes that in 2025 artificial intelligence has evolved from experimentation phase to a core element of business strategy and a key driver of competitiveness. Organizations now prioritize projects with clear and measurable returns in efficiency, revenue, and cost reduction, relying on quality, governed, and traceable data.

Penteo emphasizes Atos’ expertise in addressing this evolving context. Atos manages the entire data and AI lifecycle - from strategy and architecture to industrializing models in production - using advanced analytics, machine learning, generative AI and automation. This approach is supported by mature DataOps, MLOps and DevOps practices that facilitate the scalability and sustainability of use cases.

“This new Penteo report clearly reflects the shift we are witnessing in Spain and, more broadly, across Europe. Artificial intelligence is moving within companies from the experimental phase to becoming an essential driver of competitiveness, business success and customer satisfaction. Atos’ teams are fully committed to supporting clients of all sizes and industries through this transformation, keeping security, responsibility and sovereignty at the heart of our priorities, as evidenced by recent Data & AI projects delivered to the Spanish public sector.” said xxx, Atos.

The rise of next-generation Data & AI integrator

Penteo identifies the rise of "next-generation Data & AI integrator "as a key trend in a complex market, shaped by hybrid and multicloud environments, the coexistence of traditional data warehouses with lakehouse, data mesh and data fabric models, and the growth of automation and orchestration of platforms and models.

Atos meets this demand with a comprehensive approach that combines strategic consulting, technology platforms, data engineering and applied AI, enabling the transformation of isolated initiatives into scalable AI programs—especially in regulated sectors like banking, energy, industry, public sector, and health.

Trust, regulation and data sovereignty

Digital sovereignty, security and regulatory compliance have become critical for organizations, driven by new European regulatory frameworks such as the Data Act and the AI Act. Companies demand solutions that guarantee data residency, explainability of models and an ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Atos integrates data governance, cybersecurity and AI ethics in a transversal way, providing customers the confidence to adopt advanced technologies without compromising their regulatory obligations or their long-term sustainability.

An uneven market that demands pragmatic and scalable approaches

The maturity of the Spanish market is uneven: while large organizations scale up data and AI architectures, midsize companies adopt AI in targeted processes for quick results. Atos has proven its ability to adapt its value proposition for organizations of different sizes, offering both tailored and standardized solutions that facilitate a progressive adoption of AI, focusing on economic impact, operational efficiency and long-term sustainability.

The report finally emphasizes that lasting success in data and AI relies not only on how quickly organizations adopt new technologies, but also on their ability to industrialize, measure, and sustain value. In this environment, Atos stands out as a reliable technology partner, enabling transformation built on trust, accountability and proven results.

Recent public sector projects demonstrate this approach, such as those developed by Atos in collaboration with the Community of Madrid and the Madrid City Council, aimed at improving citizen engagement and service efficiency through AI, with full guarantees of regulatory compliance and data sovereignty. The launch of Atos Polaris AI Platform also marked a new milestone, introducing autonomous AI agents capable of planning, reasoning, collaborating, and learning to drive universal automation in business and software engineering.

