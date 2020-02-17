ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 10-Feb-20 38,552 278.40 10,733,015.09 11-Feb-20 24,280 285.56 6,933,374.46 12-Feb-20 49,219 289.09 14,228,475.60 13-Feb-20 43,724 288.98 12,635,191.87 14-Feb-20 39,669 292.67 11,609,745.74

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).