Tampa, Fla., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy’s Global Education Group this month will host “CARVE 2020,” a training session in Vail, Colo. for vascular surgeons, radiologists, cardiologists and others to gain insights regarding clinically relevant vascular and endovascular surgery.

The program is purposely designed to allow attendees and faculty to actively engage in confidential discussion of specific treatments and individual cases, and to share insight and information on past experiences.

“What makes CARVE unique is the depth of the content coupled with the relatively small scale of the session – less than 100 people,” said John McCormick, Global Education Group Vice President of Education Strategy. “An event of this size allows for practical, candid and relevant learning with opportunities for interaction and discussion among the participants and faculty.”

Common types of vascular disease include high blood pressure, stroke, peripheral artery disease (PAD), abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), carotid artery disease (CAD), arteriovenous malformation (AVM), critical limb ischemia (CLI), pulmonary embolism (blood clots), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) and varicose veins.

Global Education Group worked with Minneapolis Radiology to create the two-day program that is compliant with all relevant requirements from the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education.

Among the critical needs the program addresses are:

Providers are not always aware of the latest technologies to treat patients with aortic dissection, or tears in the aorta, which can occur when the aortic wall is weakened. There is a knowledge gap in the latest treatments and devices for aneurismal disease (enlarging) of the thoracic and abdominal aortas, which are very common. Physicians can gain more training in treating patients with Acute Limb Ischemia (ALI), which is a rapid decrease in lower-limb blood flow, and Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), a condition in which plaque builds up in the arteries that carry blood to major organs.

CARVE is specifically designed for vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, nurses and other healthcare professionals with an interest in vascular disease. For more information about the event, accommodations and other details, please see https://carve-cme.com/.

Global Education Group is an award-winning organization that recently won the Best Practice in Innovative Educational Methods recognition from the National Association of Medical Education Companies (NAMEC) for developing a program to help family physicians team up more effectively with diabetes patients to treat their conditions. Global Education Group is a division of Ultimate Medical Academy.

About Global Education Group: Global Education Group’s mission is to effectively manage, design, implement and measure the healthcare impact of continuing education interventions that promote clinical competence and performance improvement. Based on needs assessments that identify gaps in knowledge between current and best practices, Global and its partners develop content that focuses on relevant, evidence-based practices for primary care and specialty audiences. We maintain exemplary programs by managing self-directed and other live and enduring education activities, collaborating in strategic partnerships, developing knowledgeable faculty, and relying on established principles of adult learning and evidence-based medicine to improve the provision of healthcare.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States is continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and associate degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs online. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to advisors, tutoring, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 55,000 alumni and 14,000 students nationwide. It also has three individually accredited centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES.

