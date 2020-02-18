Press Release, Helsinki, 18 February 2020 at 10.30 am (EET)

Two Nexstim TMS systems with SmartFocus® technology installed in Italy

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has sold and installed two TMS systems with SmartFocus® TMS technology to two leading neuroscience institutions in Italy.

An NBT® System was sold and installed to The Saint John of God Clinical Research Centre (IRCCS Centro San Giovanni di Dio Fatebenefratelli) in Brescia. An NBS System was sold and installed to the neuroscience department of University of Padova (Università degli Studi di Padova).

Both Nexstim systems will be used for neuroscientific research, including studies combining TMS and electroencephalography (EEG) technology. EEG records brain’s electrical activity. The combination of these two techniques provides a method of probing and measuring both local and widespread changes in brain activity, giving more information e.g. about cortical networks.

The Nexstim systems were sold in the end of 2019 as capital sales. The systems were installed and their user teams were trained in 2020.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, commented: “These system sales demonstrate the interest our SmartFocus® TMS technology is generating worldwide also in the research field where the most accurate TMS technologies are wanted. We are happy that our technology has been chosen to be used in studies that give important information concerning the brain connectivity and may improve treatment of several indications.”

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

