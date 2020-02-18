GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, will present its Pick and Put to Light system in the innovation gallery at SITL 2020 from March 17 to 20 in Paris. The technology recently received the prestigious Innovation Award at Kings of the Supply Chain 2020.



XPO developed Pick and Put to Light from the ground up in collaboration with technology partner Actemium Lyon Logistics, a member company of the global Actemium network dedicated to industrial process improvement. The solution uses color recognition to retrieve palletized products and route them within the warehouse, assisting employees with fulfilment processes. The technology is fully integrated with XPO’s warehouse management system.

XPO and Actemium designed Pick and Put to Light to address specific roadblocks to efficiency in logistics environments, including inefficient use of employee time and material handling vehicles and overreliance on voice communication. The system has increased productivity by 14% on average in the picking process, improved utilization of production capacity during peak periods and dramatically reduced operator training time, while enhancing speed, accuracy, control and safety.

Richard Cawston, managing director, supply chain – Europe, XPO Logistics, said, “Pick and Put to Light is an industry-first technology that improves service quality while enhancing the workplace for logistics employees. Our team was extremely proud to receive the Innovation Award for thinking beyond traditional processes and developing a truly transformative solution.”

