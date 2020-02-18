PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB today announced the availability of the Scylla-Kafka Connector, a highly performant connector for Apache Kafka™. Released in partnership with Confluent, the new connector bridges event-driven architectures and the Scylla NoSQL database. The new shard-aware connector adds support for Scylla’s shard-per-core, shared-nothing architecture.



Real-time event-driven systems have been rapidly replacing traditional batch processes. Apache Kafka provides reliable, scalable, high-throughput data streams across a variety of data sources and sinks. As a result, Apache Kafka is increasingly a core component of enterprise Big Data architectures.

Scylla is a highly available, highly scalable NoSQL database that keeps pace with the volume and velocity of Apache Kafka while addressing the persistent storage requirements of modern web-scale applications. The drive for real-time stream processing has seen Kafka spread to tens of thousands of companies, including the majority of the Fortune 100. ScyllaDB customers who use Scylla alongside Apache Kafka today include GE, Grab , IBM, Lookout and Nauto .

The Kafka connector is being released in partnership with Confluent. Founded by the team that built Apache Kafka, Confluent provides an event streaming platform that enables companies to easily access data as real-time streams. The Confluent Platform is the only platform that makes implementing, managing and deploying enterprise streaming with Kafka easy, reliable, secure and auditable.

“IoT and related use cases are causing the sheer number of events to explode,” said Dor Laor, CEO and Co-Founder, ScyllaDB. “Companies need to process these event streams in real-time, and they need a storage layer that can keep up. Scylla’s high-throughput and low-latency performance make it uniquely suited to real-time data streaming, and an ideal complement to Kafka. With Confluent Platform and Scylla, companies can scale up and out as their streaming data architectures grow from terabytes to petabytes.”

Both Confluent and ScyllaDB are available as open source, enterprise-grade and fully managed cloud solutions.

The Scylla Kafka Connector is released as open source under the Apache 2.0 license, and available for installation on the Confluent platform or via manual installation.

For more information on Kafka Scylla Connector, please visit https://github.com/scylladb/kafka-connect-scylladb .

Upcoming Webinar: February 20

On February 20 at 10 AM Pacific, representatives from ScyllaDB and Confluent will present a webinar on “Building a Real-Time Streaming ETL Framework using ksqlDB and NoSQL,” including a discussion of the new connector. Please register here:

http://ow.ly/ZOQa50yl6BX .

About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database. Fully compatible with Apache Cassandra, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X that of Cassandra. Comcast, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Grab, MediaMath, AppNexus, Investing.com and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, TLV Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

Media Contact

Chris Ulbrich

415 848 9175

scylladb-pr@firebrand.marketing



