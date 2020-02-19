VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) to participate in the Clean Energy Aligned Contractor Program (the “Program”). Generac is the best-selling home backup generator brand in the United States and maintains a robust marketing and support infrastructure in the residential market.



In cooperation with CED Greentech, Solar Alliance is now a preferred installer for the Generac PWRcell battery system. As part of the Program, Solar Alliance will receive leads for customers interested in the Generac PWRcell battery. Solar Alliance has already received multiple customer leads and anticipates participation in the Program will drive increased revenue as homeowners recognize the benefit of combining robust battery backup with a solar system.

“The Generac PWRcell is a natural complement to our residential SunBox system that already includes an optional Generac residential generator,” said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “When paired with a new solar installation, PWRcell can charge directly from the sun to power a home when grid power is down, maximize self-consumption or offset time of use rates. The PWRcell product also embraces the evolution and demand of electric vehicles and integrates seamlessly with electric vehicle chargers. The battery storage market is positioned for incredible growth as businesses and homeowners begin to understand the financial benefits of combining battery storage with solar. Recognizing this growing trend, Solar Alliance has positioned itself to be at the forefront of this growth.”

More information on the Generac PWRcell battery can be found on their website: https://www.generac.com/for-homeowners/clean-energy/clean-energy-solar-battery

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ( www.solaralliance.com )

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."