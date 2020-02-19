Oslo, Norway, 19 February 2020

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its fourth quarter 2019 results on Friday 28 February 2020.

Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on 28 February at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in Norwegian.


The fourth quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Telephone conference:
Confirmation Code:........    6394327
International Dial-In:........ +44 (0) 2071 928000
Norway, Oslo:................   +47 23960264
United States, New York:  +16315107495

Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zxt9i6wn

For further information, please contact:

Hans Lysheim
Interim CFO
+47 93404313
Hans.Lysheim@vistin.com



About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.