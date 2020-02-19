ALAMEDA, Calif. and NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, and Fortimize , a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner for financial services clients, today announced a new strategic partnership. The partnership enables Fortimize to provide integration to its fast track solution for banks and credit unions in order to quickly get them up and running on Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. The partnership’s industry-best implementation practices deliver immediate ROI and enable easy additional connectivity for company-wide digital transformation.



The Jitterbit enterprise API integration platform makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. Jitterbit’s mission is to empower companies to deliver exceptional experiences by connecting data, people and processes. Fortimize’s fast track solution, with integration powered by Jitterbit, is helping to make Salesforce more attainable for customers in the financial services industry with a custom license through Jitterbit that streamlines the integration processes for banks and credit unions.

“Fortimize is a leader in helping its financial services customers create solutions that drive their business forward. We’re honored to welcome Fortimize into our partner network,” said Ron Wastal, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Alliances and Channels, Jitterbit. “The combination of deep financial services expertise from Fortimize and Jitterbit’s unique enterprise API integration platform will help financial services teams fast track their transformation to the cloud and create a 360-degree customer view by seamlessly tracking accounts, leads, referrals, relationship groups, cases and opportunities.”

“Jitterbit helps us put our customers first by providing them with a robust solution for integrating core banking systems with Salesforce,” said Darcy Rippon, Banking Practice Director, Fortimize. “With Jitterbit, we have established reusable integration templates to help banks and credit unions get up and running with Salesforce integration in a matter of weeks rather than months to complete a custom implementation. Together, we’re helping our customers to drive continuous innovation and ensure adoption of critical technologies to help navigate their digital transformation.”

About Fortimize

Fortimize, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner, empowers financial services teams to scale quickly, with higher quality, and fewer people. Based in NYC and operating across the US, Fortimize crafts cloud solutions that help businesses grow into their full potential. We work at the intersection of industry knowledge, technology expertise, and advanced business process engineering. Learn more about our dedicated banking practice at www.fortimize.com .

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

Media Contact:

jitterbit@bocacommunications.com