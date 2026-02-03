Jitterbit CRO Luca Taglioretti Honored as 2026 CRN Channel Chief

ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced that Chief Revenue Officer Luca Taglioretti has been selected for inclusion on the 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Taglioretti was selected for his leadership in evolving Jitterbit’s partner ecosystem following the June 2025 launch of the company's new global partner program . Designed to empower partners to deliver enterprise automation and agentic AI through the Jitterbit Harmony platform , the program has accelerated Jitterbit’s market reach across key global territories.

“I am honored to be recognized by CRN and to lead a team so deeply committed to the success of our partners,” said Taglioretti. “Since revitalizing our partner program last year, we have focused on providing the training and AI-infused tools necessary for our partners to solve complex automation, integration and app development challenges. This honor reflects the collective success of our team and our global partners in delivering tangible business transformation.”

Under Taglioretti’s direction, Jitterbit has achieved significant channel growth:

Rapid Partner Acquisition: Added more than 60 global partners to the new program since July 2025.





Added more than to the new program since July 2025. Onboarding Velocity: Signed up an average of three new partners per week.





Signed up an average of three new partners per week. Global Diversification: Successfully expanded partner footprint across EMEA (40%), NOAM (30%), LATAM (20%), and APAC (10%).

“Luca’s strategic focus has been vital in aligning our channel initiatives with the enterprise demand for accountable AI and seamless automation,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “By streamlining how we onboard and support our global partners, he has created a scalable framework that drives mutual value. We remain committed to excellence in the channel as we continue to expand our global operations and design managed service provider (MSP) offerings for AI-forward partners.”

Also central to the program’s growth is the technical enablement provided by Jitterbit University (JBU), which ensures partners have the expertise to deploy complex AI, automation and integration solutions. Since its inception, the enterprise-grade learning program’s partner-specific impact includes:

Learning Engagement: More than 5,000 total partner learners have utilized JBU for technical training.



More than 5,000 total partner learners have utilized JBU for technical training. Program Enrollment: 500-plus individuals in partner organizations are currently enrolled in the formal Partner Program learning path.



500-plus individuals in partner organizations are currently enrolled in the formal Partner Program learning path. Technical Proficiency: Nearly 425 partners have achieved the status of Jitterbit Certified Integration Developers, with another 250-plus in progress of selected partner certification paths.

