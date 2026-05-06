Jitterbit Opens ‘AI Black Box’: New MCP Gateway with Deep Message Inspection Delivers ‘AI Accountability’

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the leader in intelligent automation, integration and accountable AI, today announced the next evolution of its Harmony platform, introducing the industry’s first Model Context Protocol (MCP) that includes Deep Message Inspection (DMI).

By unifying intelligent applications, autonomous agents, and data automation, Jitterbit is moving beyond experimental AI to provide standardized and production-ready AI that is scalable and secure for the modern enterprise.

"MCP is a key component to AI standardization, but Jitterbit understands that critical, real-time security measures are needed as shadow AI spreads,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “For true AI control, scale and governance, Deep Message Inspection will change how enterprises are able to execute intelligent automations, applications and agents across their environments. This is a major step to bringing AI accountability to enterprise scale.”

Standardize AI governance, control and visibility

Jitterbit MCP establishes a standardized control layer between AI models, agents and enterprise systems, transforming existing integrations and APIs into governed, reusable tools. This shifts agentic AI from custom-built connections to a consistent enterprise execution model with built-in control, visibility and security.



● Control Plane: Centralized governance, policy enforcement, and lifecycle management across all MCP-based AI interactions, managed through a single, unified console.



● MCP Runtime: Expose enterprise APIs and integrations as agent-ready tools via runtime layer.

● MCP Gateway: Control and govern traffic between AI agents and MCP Runtime via critical security layer.

Jitterbit MCP transforms how enterprises manage shadow AI by bringing all AI activity under a secure and centralized view. This accelerates AI initiatives and empowers teams to be more productive.

● Accelerate AI initiatives. Shorten AI’s time-to-value by quickly turning existing APIs and integrations into agent-ready tools without rebuilding systems.



● Stop ‘Shadow AI’ & ‘Agent Sprawl.’ Replace custom, ad-hoc bridges to LLMs with a governed, standardized framework for agent connectivity — delivering real-time visibility to how AI is being used and what actions agents are taking.



● Eliminate vendor lock-in across AI models. Switch between LLMs (e.g., Claude, GPT-4, Gemini) without rewriting integrations or workflows.



● Scale AI accountability and security. Ensure all AI agents and applications follow the same data security, policies, access, and compliance rules as human users via Jitterbit MCP with Deep Message Inspection.



Jitterbit Introduces Deep Message Inspection for Secure, Governed AI Execution at Scale



An industry first, Jitterbit’s Deep Message Inspection (DMI) technology sits across the entire Harmony platform and monitors AI requests, prompts and data exchanges to identify at-risk AI executions, evaluate these against the company’s security policies, then take decision action to mask sensitive data, introduce human oversight or fail the transaction — all in real time.

"AI shouldn’t be a 'black box' that bypasses traditional security protocols,” said Jitterbit CTO Manoj Chaudary. “Organizations are eager to innovate, but they are rightly concerned about data leaks and uncontrolled agent behavior. With Deep Message Inspection, we’re moving beyond simple monitoring to provide true, real-time AI accountability.”



● AI accountability. Go beyond API-level security with real-time inspection of data in motion. Detect and control sensitive data in-flight, enabling privacy-first, compliant AI interactions with your enterprise's source data.

● Real-time data protection. Sensitive information is protected via automatic masking of data before it reaches a model, ensuring compliance with data sovereignty requirements or internal security policies.

● Complete traceability. Every agent action is audited, providing full visibility into who (or which agent) changed data, when, and why — delivering the "checks and balances" required for enterprise trust.



● Platform-wide protection. DMI monitors information from applications, LLMs and a range of data sources across all Jitterbit offerings, including iPaaS, EDI and MCP.



“We are giving IT leaders the power to finally say ‘yes’ to AI, knowing they have a system that automatically masks sensitive data, validates every interaction, and ensures human oversight is never sacrificed for speed,” said Chaudary.

iPaaS AI Assistant Beta Available in Q2

The iPaaS AI Assistant leverages Natural Language Processing (NLP) to bridge the gap between business intent and technical execution. The beta will be available in mid-2026.

● Speed integrations with conversation. Build, manage and maintain integrations with AI. Describe integration needs in plain language to generate connections, queries, and transformations, dramatically reducing development time.

● Refine new and legacy projects. The AI assistant understands existing project components, allowing it to reference previously defined data structures and variables to extend legacy integrations seamlessly.

● Infuse AI across the platform. With the upcoming release of the Jitterbit iPaaS AI Assistant, natural language processing will be available across the entire platform, joining AI assistants for EDI, App Builder and API Manager.

To learn more about Jitterbit MCP and Deep Message Inspection, please visit https://www.jitterbit.com/product/mcp/.

About Jitterbit

Jitterbit accelerates data transformation by unifying accountable AI agents, apps, and automation on the industry’s only AI-infused platform. Trusted in 60-plus countries and ranked No. 1 in enterprise ROI, Harmony empowers any user to securely build, deploy and manage intelligent automation and AI agents. We don’t just integrate systems; we orchestrate the future of work with intelligence you can trust. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



Media Contact:

Geoff Blaine

Jitterbit

Email: geoff.blaine@jitterbit.com