SAN JOSE, Calif. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent Marketing Cloud (“Selligent,” or “the Company”), the intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform, today named Karthik Kripapuri Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Kripapuri will focus on scaling the business and operationalizing the company’s strategy. He succeeds John Hernandez, who led the development of Selligent’s strategy during his tenure, and who will advise Karthik and the Board to ensure a seamless transition.



“Karthik is a proven leader who brings deep experience in corporate strategy and business transformation, along with comprehensive knowledge of Selligent clients and operations,” said Rich Lawson, Chairman of the Board of Selligent. “The Board is confident that Karthik is the right person to lead Selligent in this next phase of growth, and we are excited to continue to work alongside him. In addition, we thank John for the great contributions he has made to our success.”

Kripapuri has been with Selligent for two years as Chief Customer Officer. During this time, he has built strong, personal relationships with the senior leadership and with Selligent’s clients. Prior to joining Selligent, Kripapuri spent 15 years at Dimension Data, a global systems integrator and managed services provider for hybrid IT.

During his time at Dimension Data, Kripapuri served various leadership roles across business transformation, integrations and services. His most recent position there was Vice President, Americas System Integration Services, where he was responsible for development and execution of the company’s System Integration strategy, and oversaw the Consulting & Professional Services and Managed Services portfolios. Previously, he was Consulting Manager at Bearing Point, and served as a principal consultant at leading Contact Center technology firms, including Cisco, VistaIT (acquired by Avaya) and GeoTel (acquired by Cisco).

“I am excited and honored to become CEO of Selligent,” said Kripapuri. “The combination of our talented team and partners, next-generation solutions and the great market expansion strategy John developed puts Selligent in a great position to extend our market leadership. I’m deeply committed to building on our reputation as the leading AI-powered omnichannel marketing automation platform and delivering world-class innovation and service to clients as they grow with us.”

In 2019, under the leadership of John Hernandez, Selligent grew new SaaS business in North America 55 percent and saw significant growth in its European business with its continued partner-first strategy, expanded into Customer Experience, and was recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research , G2 , Aragon Research and other industry organizations.

“I am very proud of what Selligent accomplished since I joined in 2017 and have been honored to work with such a great team of individuals,” said Hernandez. “As a continuing shareholder, I transition into my new board advisor role confident that the company has the right strategy to continue its growth and that Karthik will excel in executing the strategy and leading the company to reach its full potential.”

About Selligent

Selligent is an intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform that empowers ambitious companies to maximize every moment they engage with connected consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent enables businesses to deliver ultra-personalized and highly relevant customer experiences that speed time to value swiftly and at scale. More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent to help deliver their programs. With offices across the United States and Europe and a global network of partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com or connect with the team on Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

