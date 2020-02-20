Year-end report January – December 2019

October – December 2019

• Net sales increased by 34 percent to SEK 1,540.7 million (1,151.3). Organic growth in local currency was 17 percent.

• Gross profit increased by 42 percent to SEK 439.9 million (309.9). Organic growth in local currency was 23 percent.

• Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 82 percent to SEK 199.5 million (109.4).

• Adjusted EBIT2 amounted to SEK 185.7 million (104.1).

• Profit after tax for the quarter amounted to SEK 94.7 million (103.5).

• Diluted earnings per share were SEK 1.73 (1.93).

January – December 2019

• Net sales increased by 26 percent to SEK 5,035.6 million (3,986.6). Organic growth in local currency was 17 percent.

• Gross profit increased by 38 percent to SEK 1,394.1 million (1,008.4). Organic growth in local currency was 26 percent.

• Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 56 percent to SEK 573.5 million (367.1).

• Adjusted EBIT2 amounted to SEK 523.6 million (344.8).

• Profit after tax for the year amounted to SEK 274.5 million (179.5).

• Diluted earnings per share were SEK 5.06 (3.35).





“Our strategy is to grow our business both organically and through acquisitions. In the fourth quarter we pulled both these levers and delivered record gross profit and EBITDA.” – Oscar Werner, CEO





Significant events during the quarter



• Sinch acquired 100 percent of the share capital in myElefant SAS on 4 October. Based in Paris, myElefant has built a cloud-based software platform for mobile engagement. The company pioneered the use of mobile landing pages and was an early adopter of conversational messaging technologies like RCS, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. Upfront cash consideration amounted to EUR 18.8 million (SEK 203.3 m) with an additional cash earnout of up to EUR 3 million if certain gross profit targets are met. The acquisition was financed with Sinch’s available credit facilities.

• Sinch acquired 100 percent of the share capital in TWW do Brasil S.A. on 23 October. The company is the third-largest provider of enterprise messaging services in Brazil. TWW serves more than 3,000 businesses including leading Brazilian companies in banking and finance, retail and education. The purchase consideration was BRL 180.8 million (SEK 422.4 m) on a cash- and debt-free basis. The acquisition was financed with Sinch’s available credit facilities.

• Sinch issued senior unsecured bonds on 19 November in the total amount of SEK 750 million. The bonds have a tenor of five years and a floating interest rate of 3 months STIBOR plus 250 bps. The transaction generated strong investor interest and the issue was oversubscribed. Sinch's existing bank loan was renegotiated in connection with the issue and the parent company's shares in subsidiaries are no longer pledged as collateral.



1 EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability. See page 3 for a specification of items affecting comparability.

2 EBIT excluding items affecting comparability and amortization of acquisition-related assets. See Note 4 for a specification of amortization.

Note: Sinch AB (publ) is required to publish the information in this interim report pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 20 February 2020 at 07.30 CET.

This report is published in Swedish and English. In case of any differences between the English version and the Swedish original text, the Swedish version shall apply. This report has not been subject to review by the company’s independent auditor.

