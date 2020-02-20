REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium digital technology company PubMatic, today announced the release of its OpenWrap SDK to unlock the potential of header bidding for mobile in-app advertising. OpenWrap SDK is a lightweight mobile SDK for app publishers that seamlessly enables multiple demand sources through server-side header bidding technology built on Prebid.



By moving away from the traditional ad network model and embracing in-app header bidding with OpenWrap SDK, the popular sports resource Scores App saw tremendous results—doubling eCPM rates and exceeding CPM goals by 35 percent. Scores App earned 5 percent incremental revenue in just the first 8 weeks.

PubMatic’s header bidding capabilities deliver innovative programmatic technology to a largely nascent area of the market. In a single integration, the entire network of brands, advertisers, exchanges, and brand-safety partners are available in a stable, cloud-based format.

“OpenWrap SDK removes the barriers often created when integrating multiple demand partners, meeting measurability requirements, and fixing poor user experiences with server-side header bidding technology,” said Nishant Khatri, Senior Vice President of Product Management, PubMatic. “Many app developers have struggled while trying to build in-app header bidding solutions on their own, due to lack of expertise and technical specialization in programmatic. With PubMatic, publishers get a unified, streamlined technology that maximizes performance and revenue.”

“Through OpenWrap SDK, we have been able to seamlessly integrate new demand partners, resulting in increased revenue and very competitive CPMs. Service and consultation have also been outstanding. Together, the PubMatic team and platform have allowed us to spend less time managing our ad monetization and focus more on creating and delivering quality apps,” said Jim DeFalco, CEO, ScoresApp.

OpenWrap SDK addresses the challenges of non-programmatic in-app ad methods such as ad networks and waterfalls, which create issues when integrating multiple demand partners, meeting measurability requirements, and reducing pass backs. As a result, mobile publisher technical issues arise such as SDK bloat from multiple integrations and facing latency issues, all of which lead to poor end-user experience.

About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being the sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and nine data centers worldwide.

Press Contact:

Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic

pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com

(917) 826-1103