AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter:

  • Worldwide sales increased 8.0% as reported to $211.7 million
  • Fourth quarter net income was $45.5 million, or 21.5% of sales
  • Diluted EPS were $0.44
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS were $0.49
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was 34.3% of sales.

Full Year 2019:

  • Worldwide sales increased 10.2% as reported to $785.4 million
  • Net income for the year was $155.2 million, or 19.8% of sales
  • Diluted EPS were $1.52
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.68
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was 32.8% of sales.

“Globus Medical capped off a great 2019 performance with strong fourth quarter results. Full year revenue was a record $785.4 million, representing a 10.2% increase over 2018, our third consecutive year of double digit growth,” said Dave Demski, CEO. “Our organic growth rate in Spine sales far exceeded the market and was the highest among the top 6 spinal implant competitors.  We sustained a strong finish in Enabling Technologies, demonstrating our ability to compete effectively against much larger players.  We showed significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA, as our second half adjusted EBITDA reached 33.9%, despite heavy investments in INR and Trauma. We launched 17 new products across Spine and Trauma in 2019 and completed significant work on several exciting enhancements to our INR portfolio that are expected to launch in 2020.”

Full year 2019 sales were $785.4 million, a 10.2% increase over 2018, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.68. Worldwide sales for the fourth quarter were $211.7 million, an increase of 8.0% over the fourth quarter of 2018.  Revenue from Enabling Technology was primarily due to continued demand for the ExcelsiusGPS® robotics and navigation system.

Fourth quarter sales in the U.S., including robotics, increased by 8.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. International sales increased by 6.4% over the fourth quarter of 2018 on an as-reported basis and 6.2% on a constant currency basis.

Fourth quarter GAAP net income was $45.5 million, an increase of 23.9% over the same period last year. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.44, as compared to $0.36 for the fourth quarter 2018. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.49, compared to $0.43 in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 12.3%.

The company generated net cash provided by operating activities of $172.0 million and non-GAAP free cash flow of $101.2 million in 2019. The Company ended the year with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $721.0 million. The company remains debt free.

2020 Annual Guidance

The Company today confirmed full year 2020 guidance with expected sales of $850 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.82.

Conference Call Information

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures.  For example, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, provisions for litigation, and acquisition related costs/licensing, and net gain from the sale of assets, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense.  Our management also uses non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business acquisition related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Net gain from sale of assets represents the gain on sale of assets and the offsetting impact of costs incurred through the sale.

In addition, for the period ended December 31, 2019 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, net gain from the sale of assets, impacts of the U.S. Tax Reform Act and the tax effects of such adjustments.  We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, net gain from the sale of assets and the tax effects of such adjustments, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends.  Additionally, for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment.  We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions.  Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency sales growth is calculated by translating current year sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period.  We believe constant currency sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results.  Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms.  These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends.  Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to successfully integrate the international operations acquired from Alphatec, both in general and on our anticipated timeline, our ability to transition Alphatec’s international customers to Globus products, our ability to realize the expected benefits to our results from the Alphatec acquisition, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks.  For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  These documents are available at www.sec.gov.  Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment.  New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.  Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release.  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

 
GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
                      
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)2019
 2018 2017
 2019 2018 2017
Sales$ 211,667  $195,938  $176,034  $ 785,368  $712,969  $635,977 
Cost of goods sold  48,760   45,954   40,856    179,975   159,410   150,453 
Gross profit  162,907   149,984   135,178    605,393   553,559   485,524 
                      
Operating expenses:                     
Research and development  15,496   13,758   11,413    60,073   55,496   43,679 
Selling, general and administrative  92,138   83,642   72,958    354,757   311,591   267,817 
Provision for litigation  565   5,878   (112)   2,190   5,878   2,668 
Amortization of intangibles  3,397   3,063   2,238    13,809   9,588   7,909 
Acquisition related costs  1,331   392   321    2,575   1,681   1,611 
Total operating expenses  112,927   106,733   86,818    433,404   384,234   323,684 
                      
Operating income  49,980   43,251   48,360    171,989   169,325   161,840 
                      
Other income, net                     
Interest income/(expense), net  4,452   4,167   1,863    17,406   13,278   6,608 
Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)  (48)  47   227    75   360   909 
Other income/(expense)  66   162   150    476   5,642   571 
Total other income/(expense), net  4,470   4,376   2,240    17,957   19,280   8,088 
                      
Income before income taxes  54,450   47,627   50,600    189,946   188,605   169,928 
Income tax provision  8,920   10,876   26,224    34,736   32,131   62,580 
                      
Net income$ 45,530  $36,751  $24,376  $ 155,210  $156,474  $107,348 
                      
Earnings per share:                     
Basic$ 0.46  $0.37  $0.25  $ 1.57  $1.60  $1.12 
Diluted$ 0.44  $0.36  $0.25  $ 1.52  $1.54  $1.10 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                     
Basic  99,601   98,516   96,489    99,150   97,884   96,243 
Diluted  102,933   101,627   98,726    101,998   101,316   97,887 
                        


 
GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
       
  December 31,
(In thousands, except par value) 2019
 2018
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 195,724  $139,747 
Short-term marketable securities   115,763   199,937 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,599 and $4,226, respectively   154,326   137,067 
Inventories   196,314   131,254 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   17,243   15,387 
Income taxes receivable   8,098   7,289 
Total current assets   687,468   630,681 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $243,732 and $216,809, respectively   199,841   171,873 
Long-term marketable securities   409,514   263,117 
Intangible assets, net   78,812   87,323 
Goodwill   128,775   123,734 
Other assets   21,741   10,364 
Deferred income taxes   5,926   13,578 
Total assets $ 1,532,077  $1,300,670 
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 24,614  $25,895 
Accrued expenses   63,283   59,878 
Income taxes payable   1,057   917 
Business acquisition liabilities   6,727   6,830 
Deferred revenue   5,402   2,598 
Payable to broker   10,320   - 
Total current liabilities   111,403   96,118 
Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion   2,822   3,288 
Deferred income taxes   6,023   8,114 
Other liabilities   9,377   7,634 
Total liabilities   129,625   115,154 
Commitments and contingencies      
Equity:      
Class A common stock; $0.001 par value.  Authorized 500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 77,395 and 76,143 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively   77   76 
Class B common stock; $0.001 par value.  Authorized 275,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430 and 22,430 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively   22   22 
Additional paid-in capital   357,320   299,869 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,898)  (7,172)
Retained earnings   1,047,931   892,721 
Total equity   1,402,452   1,185,516 
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,532,077  $1,300,670 
         


 
GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
          
  Year Ended
  December 31,
(In thousands) 2019
 2018
 2017
Cash flows from operating activities:         
Net income $ 155,210  $156,474  $107,348 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:         
Depreciation and amortization   52,734   41,630   42,067 
Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities   (1,089)  1,677   2,671 
Write-down for excess and obsolete inventories, net   2,498   10,475   11,519 
Stock-based compensation expense   26,085   21,899   14,686 
Allowance for doubtful accounts   3,026   957   1,718 
Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities   1,787   985   1,240 
Impairment of intangible assets        516 
Change in deferred income taxes   4,302   971   8,292 
(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net   866   (3,557)   
(Increase)/decrease in:         
Accounts receivable   (18,306)  (21,789)  (24,955)
Inventories   (50,018)  (31,382)  (5,277)
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (12,263)  (7,496)  (4,774)
Increase/(decrease) in:         
Accounts payable   773   (3,008)  9,843 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   7,043   14,728   (2,064)
Income taxes payable/receivable   (673)  (921)  (3,772)
Net cash provided by operating activities   171,975   181,643   159,058 
Cash flows from investing activities:         
Purchases of marketable securities   (346,526)  (537,942)  (392,895)
Maturities of marketable securities   247,008   278,049   240,353 
Sales of marketable securities   53,786   106,388   122,512 
Purchases of property and equipment   (70,750)  (59,697)  (51,303)
Collections/(issuance) of note receivable     30,000    
Proceeds from sale of assets   —   5,000    
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets   (23,799)  (14,825)  (29,944)
Net cash used in investing activities   (140,281)  (193,027)  (111,277)
Cash flows from financing activities:         
Payment of business acquisition liabilities   (6,597)  (6,739)  (10,109)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   31,036   39,309   11,735 
Net cash provided by financing activities   24,439   32,570   1,626 
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash   (156)  (256)  1,979 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  55,977   20,930   51,386 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   139,747   118,817   67,431 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 195,724  $139,747  $118,817 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:         
Interest paid   79   6   3 
Income taxes paid $ 34,139  $30,552  $59,111 
             


                         
Supplemental Financial Information
 
 
Sales by Geographic Area:
                
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
(In thousands) 2019 2018 2017 2019 2018 2017
United States $177,459  $163,788  $148,012  $647,683  $593,878  $529,882 
International  34,208   32,150   28,022   137,685   119,091   106,095 
Total Sales $211,667  $195,938  $176,034  $785,368  $712,969  $635,977 
                         


                         
Sales by Revenue Stream:
                
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
(In thousands) 2019 2018 2017 2019 2018 2017
Musculoskeletal Solutions products $197,757  $181,638  $165,114  $738,377  $666,040  $625,057 
Enabling Technologies products  13,910   14,300   10,920   46,991   46,929   10,920 
Total Sales $211,667  $195,938  $176,034  $785,368  $712,969  $635,977 
                         


 
Liquidity and Capital Resources:
         
  December 31, December 31,
(In thousands) 2019 2018
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $195,724  $139,747 
Short-term marketable securities  115,763   199,937 
Long-term marketable securities  409,514   263,117 
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities $721,001  $602,801 
         

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

 
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:
                  
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
(In thousands, except percentages)2019
 2018
 2017
 2019
 2018
 2017
Net income$ 45,529  $36,751  $24,376  $ 155,210  $156,474  $107,348 
Interest income, net  (4,452)  (4,164)  (1,862)   (17,406)  (13,278)  (6,608)
Provision for income taxes  8,920   10,876   26,224    34,736   32,131   62,580 
Depreciation and amortization  14,046   11,936   8,294    52,734   41,630   42,067 
EBITDA  64,043   55,399   57,032    225,274   216,957   205,387 
Stock-based compensation expense  6,437   4,821   4,027    26,085   21,899   14,686 
Provision for litigation  565   5,878   (112)   2,190   5,878   2,668 
Acquisition related costs/licensing  1,652   641   553    3,664   4,488   3,391 
Net (gain) loss from sale of assets  —          —   (3,593)   
Adjusted EBITDA$ 72,697  $66,739  $61,500  $ 257,213  $245,629  $226,132 
                  
Net income as a percentage of sales 21.5%  18.8%  13.8%  19.8%  21.9%  16.9%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales 34.3%  34.1%  34.9%  32.8%  34.5%  35.6%
                        


 
Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:
                  
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
(In thousands)2019
 2018
 2017
 2019
 2018
 2017
Net income$ 45,529  $36,751  $24,376  $ 155,210  $156,474  $107,348 
Provision for litigation  565   5,878   (112)   2,190   5,878   2,668 
Amortization of intangibles  3,397   3,063   2,238    13,809   9,588   7,909 
Acquisition related costs/licensing  1,652   641   553    3,664   4,488   3,391 
Net (gain) loss from sale of assets  —          —   (3,593)   
Tax reform impact  —      11,014    —      11,014 
Tax effect of adjusting items  (920)  (2,189)  (796)   (3,581)  (3,437)  (4,239)
Non-GAAP net income$ 50,223  $44,144  $37,273  $ 171,292  $169,398  $128,091 
                        


 
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:
                  
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
(In thousands)2019
 2018
 2017
 2019
 2018
 2017
Diluted earnings per share, as reported$ 0.44  $0.36  $0.25  $ 1.52  $1.54  $1.10 
Provision for litigation  0.01   0.06       0.02   0.06   0.03 
Amortization of intangibles  0.03   0.03   0.02    0.14   0.09   0.08 
Acquisition related costs/licensing  0.02   0.01   0.01    0.04   0.05   0.03 
Net (gain) loss from sale of assets  —          —   (0.04)   
Tax reform impact  —      0.11    —      0.11 
Tax effect of adjusting items  (0.01)  (0.02)  (0.01)   (0.04)  (0.03)  (0.04)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$ 0.49  $0.43  $0.38  $ 1.68  $1.67  $1.31 
                        

*amounts might not add due to rounding

 
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:
                  
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
(In thousands)2019
 2018
 2017
 2019
 2018
 2017
Net cash provided by operating activities$ 54,266  $44,291  $44,837  $ 171,975  $181,643  $159,058 
Purchases of property and equipment  (15,793)  (17,159)  (13,425)   (70,750)  (59,697)  (51,303)
Free cash flow$ 38,473  $27,132  $31,412  $ 101,225  $121,946  $107,755 
                  


 
Non-GAAP Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:
                
  Three Months Ended Reported Currency
Impact on 		 Constant
Currency
  December 31, Sales Current Sales
(In thousands, except percentages) 2019 2018 Growth Period Sales  Growth
United States $ 177,459  $163,788  8.3% $  8.3%
International   34,208   32,150  6.4%  (49) 6.2%
Total Sales $ 211,667  $195,938  8.0% $(49) 8.0%
                
                
                
  Year Ended Reported Currency
Impact on 		 Constant
Currency
  December 31, Sales Current Sales
(In thousands, except percentages) 2019 2018 Growth Period Sales  Growth
United States $ 647,683  $593,878  9.1% $  9.1%
International   137,685   119,091  15.6%  2,359  17.6%
Total Sales $ 785,368  $712,969  10.2% $2,359  10.5%
                   

