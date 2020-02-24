ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 17-Feb-20 66,159 289.47 19,150,738.75 18-Feb-20 59,480 283.83 16,882,401.71 19-Feb-20 35,505 289.25 10,269,802.08 20-Feb-20 46,958 292.06 13,714,569.45 21-Feb-20 99,882 286.02 28,568,453.40

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).