ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
17-Feb-2066,159289.4719,150,738.75
18-Feb-2059,480283.8316,882,401.71
19-Feb-2035,505289.2510,269,802.08
20-Feb-2046,958292.0613,714,569.45
21-Feb-2099,882286.0228,568,453.40

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

